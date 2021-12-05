Baking It Peacock's holiday baking competition has a magic musical opening performed by its host, former SNL co-stars Andy Samberg and Maya Rudolph. The series is described as: "All the ingredients for the sweetest holiday baking spectacular you'll ever knead."

Baking It is a spinoff of the Emmy-nominated NBC crafting competition Making It, the 2018 series hosted by another iconic comedy duo, Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman. Rudolph and Samberg were picked to host the show earlier this year by Poehler, who is also an executive producer on the show. Both hosts seemingly love to sing, and they're great at it, as can be seen in some of the clips below. The duo was reportedly hired on by production as comedy singer-songwriters to help create accompaniments and lyrics.

The holiday competition will pit eight teams of talented home baking pairs (including spouses, siblings, best friends, and more) who will work together to create outstanding savory and sweet dishes based on themed challenges. Samberg and Rudolph will be there with them at the winter cabin, leading the festivities, providing their iconic comedic relief, and even offering a little musical commentary along the way. The teams will be competing for a sizable bit of dough–a cash prize! But in order to win that prize, the holiday treats will be judged by four opinionated grandmothers, who happen to be brilliant bakers themselves.

In addition to hosting, Rudolph and Samberg also executive producing the series, alongside Poehler, Nicolle Yaron, Pip Wells, Kate Arend, and Dave Becky. Baking It is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Paper Kite Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Baking It airs on NBC on Fridays, but viewers can binge the whole season on Peacock now. Watch the opening sequence below:

