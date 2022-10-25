'Tis nearly the season to be baking as Peacock is prepping for the return of the hit holiday reality competition Baking It. For Season 2, Maya Rudolph will reunite with her old Saturday Night Live castmate and friend Amy Poehler as she steps in for Andy Samberg this time around. The ovens will heat up for the holiday bake-off on December 12 with new episodes dropping weekly on the streamer

A spinoff of Poehler's other competition with Nick Offerman Making It, Baking It follows eight pairs of talented home bakers as they celebrate the holidays with a culinary battle. Contestants face a variety of themed challenges asking them to whip up the best savory, sweet, and everything-in-between concoctions while Rudolph and Poehler provide comedic commentary. Once their creations are complete, the teams will present their treats to the best judges of desert possible - a table full of grandmothers. Season 2 invites a new cast of contestants to step up and try to win the cash prize with promises of "explosions, implements of destruction, and smashing cakes" across the five-part series.

On the same day as the season premiere, Baking It will also air a holiday special on NBC for charity. The special will see Rudolph and Poehler welcome their celebrity friends for a miniature baking completion of their own with the goal to raise money for the causes of their choice. It's slated to air at 10 p.m. ET.

Image via NBC

Poehler was already on board the series as an executive producer, but her newfound hosting duties will allow the Parks and Recreation star to pal around and provide the comedy alongside Rudolph. Aside from SNL, the two have been on a few other projects together including Wine Country and Sisters which also saw them team up with another sketch comedy colleague, Tina Fey. This will be the first time the two have been on a reality competition together across their careers though. Both have extensive comedic chops and their chemistry together is sure to bring a lot of fun to the format.

"This season’s coziest cooking competition is Baking It Season 2!" Poehler and Rudolph exclaimed in a statement. "This season has everything: The Grannies, crafty bakes, goofy songs about butter, cash prizes, BFFs, family, and did we mention butter? And to make it even more exciting, we’ll be hosting this season together!" Joining Poehler and Rudolph as executive producers on the series are Nicolle Yaron, Pip Wells, Kate Arend, and Dave Becky. Universal Television Alternative Studio produces the series in association with Paper Kite Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Baking It Season 2 will stream new episodes weekly on Peacock starting on December 12 with the celebrity special dropping the same day on NBC. Check out the trailer for Season 1 below.