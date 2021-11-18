There’s nothing sweeter around the holidays than good old-fashioned baked goods, and whether audiences are home with their families or celebrating on their own, Peacock has the perfect treat to sweeten up this holiday season. The streamer has officially debuted the trailer for Baking It, a new holiday competition show bringing eight teams together in a wintery cabin for a “celebration of culinary holiday traditions” — and the chance to win $50,000.

The trailer sees Baking It putting a holiday spin on the traditional baking competition show, with Andy Samberg and Maya Rudolph hosting as duos of spouses, siblings, best friends, and more work together to create outlandish baked creations for various themed challenges, both savory and sweet. Their goal? To impress the toughest panel of critics reality competition has ever seen — four opinionated, real-life grandmothers, who “judge you because they love you and want you to do better," according to Rudolph.

Baking It is one of a number of new unscripted offerings for Peacock, including Top Chef Family Style, Create the Escape, and the upcoming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girl Trip. The series is also one of a number of family-friendly offerings currently in production or development at the NBC-owned streamer, who — while having premiered projects like Halloween Kills — have also put into development a Barney the Dinosaur documentary, as well as a How to Train Your Dragon spinoff.

Starring Anne “Grandma” Leonhard, Norma “Bubbe” Zager, Sherri “Gigi” Williams and Harriet “Nana” Robin, Baking It is executive produced by Samberg and Rudolph, along with Amy Poehler, Nicolle Yaron, Pip Wells, Kate Arend, and Dave Becky. The series is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, in association with Paper Kite Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.

All six episodes of Baking It will premiere exclusively on Peacock on December 2. Check out the all-new trailer below.

