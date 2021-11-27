A new trailer for Baking It has host Andy Samberg introduce a new reindeer to the Christmas canon, and it's horrifying. The upcoming show is a holiday culinary competition series consisting of six 30-minute episodes, in which eight teams of two home bakers join Samberg and Maya Rudolph’s winter cabin for a "jolly celebration in honor of classic holiday traditions."

A brilliant clip was released on the Peacock YouTube channel, that gave us a sneak peek of what’s to come regarding Rudolph and Samberg’s hilarious musical fun. The video showed Samberg singing a very unusual but catchy song, about a reindeer named Samberg so that he could join Rudolph in having a famous reindeer for a surname. Let’s just say I think most of us would much rather listen to Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer than Samberg the Sand Eating Reindeer, but it was definitely a good try.

The series is being produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Paper Kite and 3 Art Entertainment. Presenters Rudolph (“Bridesmaids”) and Samberg (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) joined famous faces Amy Poehler (“Parks and Recreation”) and Nicolle Yaron (“Making It”), as well as Pip Wells, Dave Becky and Kate Arend to executive produce the series.

Spouses, siblings, best friends and more will be teaming up with hopes of winning an amazing cash prize. The duos must work together to create a variety of wonderful sweet and savory creations for several themed challenges. The bakers’ festive treats will be judged by four real-life grandmothers who have had plenty of experience baking tasty treats for their families. Let’s hope that these talented bakers can become tough critics and give the contestants their honest and maybe even brutal opinions.

Rudolph and Samberg will be leading the merry festivities and there is no doubt that they will provide us with comedic and musical entertainment during their commentary of the action taking place in the kitchens.

All six episodes will be available to stream Thursday, December 2 on Peacock. Watch the trailer below:

