Adapting a successful anime series into the live-action format is a bit of a hit-or-miss, but we can't help but feel enthusiastic when a new adaptation is announced. This time, the anime that is getting the live-action treatment is Bakugan, as reported by Deadline. The project hails from Spin Master Entertainment, who previously worked on PAW Patrol and Unicorn Academy.

Considering the success of Bakugan, it's a bit of a surprise that Hollywood took this long to get a bite out of the franchise. With over 300 episodes from the anime series released, a popular card game, and a billion-dollar toy line based on the anime and game, the adaptation has the potential to draw in legions of fans to movie theaters. The adaptation is in the hands of Brad Peyton (Rampage), a filmmaker who will double down as director, screenwriter, and producer for the Bakugan movie. In an official statement, Peyton celebrated the news and hinted that they are aiming for an ambitious project:

“Bakugan is ready for the film treatment, and I’m thrilled to be the one to bring it to the big screen for the very first time. With Lindsay and the Spin Master team alongside me, we’re excited to build a hit franchise with global appeal. I am confident we will create a must-see film event that does justice to the unique and epic world that is Bakugan.”

Long-time fans of Bakugan can also be excited because Spin Master Entertainment president Jennifer Dodge acknowledged that the anime series has a "multi-generational and devoted fanbase," which means that the team that is putting the adaptation together will work hard on "expanding the franchise for fans while introducing it to new audiences around the world.”

What Other Anime Titles Are Being Adapted to Live-Action?

It's a pretty good time to be an anime fan, several titles are currently in the works to hit the big screen in the coming years. One of the biggest is My Hero Academia, which was announced with Shinsuke Sato (Alice in Borderland) attached to direct. One Punch Man is also in the works with Justin Lin (Fast & Furious franchise) and Dan Harmon (Community) involved. One of the most anticipated of all adaptations, however, is Naruto, which will happen with Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) at the helm.

Aside from new titles, there are sequels coming our way, with One Piece Season 2 having just finished its filming stage and Pokémon Detective Pikachu 2 also in the works. Last but not least, after a disastrous adaptation of Death Note, Netflix is giving itself a do-over and will try to do it right by the popular anime thriller by adapting it into a live-action series with the Duffer Brothers (Stranger Things) at the helm.

Bakugan is yet to get a release date announced. You can watch full episodes of the anime series on the Bakugan Channel on YouTube.