Baldo: The Guardian of Owls feels just like what you would get if you combined Hayao Miyazaki’s whimsical movies like Spirited Away or Howl’s Moving Castle animation style and story uniqueness with a game like The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. Indeed, both The Legend Zelda and Studio Ghibli have been mentioned as inspirational material for the making of Baldo and it is easy how these are reflected in the game from the short release date trailer recently launched on YouTube on Nintendo’s official channel.

Set in the fantastical world of Rodia, Baldo is an action-adventure RPG about a pure-hearted villager boy’s journey in a magical world full of mysteries and wonder and filled with strange-looking characters, such as talking animals, that are very reminiscent of Ghibli’s style. Young Baldo’s main goal is to stop the reawakening of an evil created that had been sealed away by the wise owls in the underworld. But not only does the player need to guide him in his main mission, but there are also plenty of side-quests to complete along the way. From what we can tell from the trailer, Baldo’s main allies are a red-headed girl and a talking owl that will occasionally follow him on his quests.

In addition, the trailer shows us that Baldo is played from an asymmetrical perspective which complements the exquisitely detailed environments. The gameplay includes intricate puzzles to solve and unique-looking monsters to defeat.

"Baldo" is an Italian word that means “bold” and “brave” and that’s precisely what our little hero personifies. If you’re looking forward to joining this kind and lion-hearted protagonist on his magical adventure through a fantastical world you’ll be pleased to know that you won’t have to wait long.

Baldo: The Guardian of Owls is set to release for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows, with its official release date being August 27, 2021.

