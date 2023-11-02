The Big Picture Neil Newbon, voice actor for Astarion in Baldur's Gate 3, discusses his experience working on the game and the opportunity to explore the duality of his character.

Newbon shares insights into the four-year journey of creating Baldur's Gate 3, including working with a stellar cast and filming in the immersive Volume.

The physical side of performance capture is highlighted, showcasing Newbon's hard work and passion, and suggesting potential future developments in the field.

Welcome back to Collider Dailies!

In today’s very special episode, our hosts, John Aljets and Maggie Lovitt, are having a difficult time containing their excitement. Dailies is thrilled to welcome our latest guest to the podcast, voice and performance actor Neil Newbon, the voice behind Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3, and many other projects. As huge fans of the game, our hosts have tons of questions, and Newbon is game for it all! What’s it like to capture the good, the bad, and the morally gray of a character? Which parts of Astarion have become a part of him? And what other universes would he love to be a part of? You can check out the full interview in the video at the top of this article, or you can listen to it in podcast form below for all of this and loads more!

Newbon’s better-known work is done behind the scenes, providing the voices of popular characters in video games such as Elijah Kamski in Detroit: Become Human, Karl Heisenberg in Resident Evil Village, and Astarion in Baldurs Gate 3. Before finding the medium he loved, Newbon also took various parts in television series and movies, including Jackboots on Whitehall with Ewan McGregor and sports drama Dream Team, and it all led him down a path that has allowed Newbon to be a part of massive worlds like Dungeons & Dragons, Star Wars, and Final Fantasy. His most recent work with Larian Studio’s Baldur’s Gate 3 earned him a Golden Joystick nomination, as well as a whole new level of exposure in his field.

In today’s episode, Newbon shares his experience working on Baldur’s Gate 3, calling it “quite a trip…in the best possible way.” This trip has been a four-year journey for some of the creatives, and Newbon breaks that down for us, talking about working with other stellar cast members like Amelia Tyler, working in the immersive Volume where shows like Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Mandalorian have filmed, and the overwhelming reception to all the passion they poured into the game. The character of Astarion also offered Newbon a brand-new sandbox to play in where he wasn’t necessarily an antagonist, depending on how you play, and he digs into what it’s like to have the opportunity to explore a true duality of one character in a non-linear narrative. They also discuss the more physical side of Astarion and the hard work and passion he puts into the performance capture and where he sees it heading in the future. It’s also a joy to see him effortlessly fall into character at a moment’s notice! You can check that out for yourself in today’s episode of Collider Dailies at the top of this article or listen to their conversation in the podcast below:

If you can't catch the shows live, you can watch the playback on the Collider Extras YouTube channel or listen to each episode in audio form right here on the Collider Dailies podcast channel or wherever you listen to podcasts! And a special thanks to Beyerdynamic for supplying the Collider Dailies team with equipment that ensures high-end audio on every episode. Your Collider Dailies movie and TV news is delivered via Beyerdynamic's M 70 PRO X microphone.