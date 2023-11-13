The Big Picture Tim Downie, known for his roles in Outlander and Good Omens, discusses his character Gale in Baldur's Gate 3.

Downie shares his experience auditioning for the game and finding the unique qualities of Gale.

The interview covers topics like working with Larian Studios, fan response to Gale, and Downie's approach to the role. Listen for more details!

On today’s episode, hosts John Aljets and Maggie Lovitt interview a very special guest for the podcast, Tim Downie! From theatre to film to television, Downie’s known for a number of roles, but today he’s here to discuss his character Gale of Waterdeep in Baldur’s Gate 3. You can check out the full interview in the video at the top of this article, or you can listen to it in podcast form below.

Many may recognize Downie from popular series like Outlander, where he portrayed real-life Governor William Tryon, or perhaps more recently, from Prime Video’s Good Omens. In the Neil Gaiman fantasy, Downie joined Season 2 as a recurring character named Mr. Brown, the shopkeeper of Brown’s World of Carpets. Other notable roles include Toast of London, Paul King’s Paddington, and Prime Video’s Hapless. Larian Studios’ Baldur’s Gate 3 marks Downie’s video game debut, but what a way to enter the voice-over and mocap spheres!

During their interview, Downie discusses his experience joining the critically acclaimed game from top to bottom. He talks about the audition process four years ago, taking a chance on a video game, and how not knowing the standard of a “wizard in a game” gave him an edge when finding the character of Gale. Check out the full interview in the video at the top of the article or in the podcast below to find out more about Downie’s approach to Gale, the romances, what he brought to the character that makes Gale uniquely his, working with the Larian writers, how the massive fan response to Gale of Waterdeep has impacted him, and tons more. For even more on Baldur's Gate 3, check out our other Dailies interview with the performance and voice actor behind Astarion, Neil Newbon here. Oh, and if you're concerned about your enchanted items? Downie has a message for you.

If you can't catch the shows live, you can watch the playback on the Collider Extras YouTube channel or listen to each episode in audio form right here on the Collider Dailies podcast channel or wherever you listen to podcasts! And a special thanks to Beyerdynamic for supplying the Collider Dailies team with equipment that ensures high-end audio on every episode. Your Collider Dailies movie and TV news is delivered via Beyerdynamic's M 70 PRO X microphone.