Balenciaga, the fashion biopic of the celebrated designer and the first Spanish original series for Disney+ has added a number of names to its cast. The list of new members of the cast according to Deadline includes Belén Cuesta and Gemma Whelan.

Cuesta played the role of Julia Martinez also known as Manila in the Netflix hit series Money Heist. On this project, the actress will take on the role of Fabiola de Mora y Aragón who married King Baudouin of Belgium. The wedding dress worn by Fabiola at her wedding in 1960 was designed by Cristóbal Balenciaga, the designer on whom the biopic is centered. Whelan who played Yara Greyjoy in HBO’s Game of Thrones will a journalist for The Times newspaper, Prudence Glynn. The pair join Albert San Juan who plays the principal role of the acclaimed designer, Balenciaga. San Juan spoke about how impressed he is to be a part of the project saying:

"Being part of this project is an honor: for the character, the script, the directors and the team in general. It’s a challenge for everyone. As it always is, but this time a little more. It’s almost like making three films in four months, in different languages ​​and with an interval of a few decades between the beginning and the end. In a nutshell: it’s an emotion!"

Image via Disney+

This six-part drama will follow the journey of the son of a seamstress and a fisherman, who despite the expectations and obstacles in his path, rose to be one of the most distinguished fashion designers the world had ever seen. The announcement of Cuesta and Whelan as part of the team also saw the addition of others to the cast including Patrice Thibaud, Josean Bengoetxea, Cecilia Solaguren, Adam Quintero and Elvira Cuadrupani.

Balenciaga is created by Lourdes Iglesias alongside Mari Goenaga, Jon Garaño and Aitor Arregi who have multiple Goya Awards between them. This first original Spanish series from Disney+ is part of the company’s drive to reach a target of 60 original series by 2024. With target markets in the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands, the company has announced 21 projects, with five unscripted works and the rest scripted. Disney+ intends more original series to its platform by the turn of the year including Welcome to Wrexham and Pam & Tommy.

The biopic will be shot on over 85 sets in several European countries including Spain and France. Territories in those nations that will be a part of the project include Madrid, Basque Country and Navarre and for the French, Paris, Toulouse and Bordeaux. Other members of the cast include Thomas Coumans, Gabrielle Lazure, Isabelle Bres, Anna-Victoire Olivier and Eva Bley.

The series is currently in production with no set release date. In the meantime, if you need your high fashion fix, check out Collider's interview with Adam Driver where he talks playing the heir to another famous fashion family in House of Gucci.