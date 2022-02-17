Cush Jumbo, Manny Jacinto, and James Badge Dale are about to join the world of fencing. According to an exclusive from Deadline, the three have been cast in the upcoming thriller Balestra.

Balestra is being created as both a film and a limited series. The project will tell the story of Joanna (played by Jumbo), who is a competitive fencer. As the Paris Olympics gets closer, her husband and coach (played by Dale), pressures her to be a test subject for a device that will allow her to continue to train during the time she's supposed to be asleep. She later meets a stranger (played by Jacinto) which leads to her reality beginning to blur.

Jumbo is well known for playing Lucca Quinn in CBS' The Good Wife and its spin-off The Good Fight. Her other previous work includes 2020's The Postcard Killings (directed by Danis Tanovic), 2016's City of Tiny Lights (directed by Pete Travis), and 2015's Remainder (directed by Omer Fast). Jacinto is well known for playing Jason Mendoza in The Good Place (which ran from 2016-2020 on NBC). His other previous work includes this year's I Want You Back (directed by Jason Orley) and the English dub of Belle (directed by Mamoru Hosoda). He will also star in the upcoming film Top Gun: Maverick (directed by Joseph Kosinski). Dale's previous work includes 2020's Safety (directed by Reginald Hudlin), The Empty Man (directed by David Prior), and 2019's The Kitchen (directed by Andrea Berloff). Christin Park will also star as Audrey. The character is Joanna's opponent and teammate on the fencing team.

Nicole Dorsey will direct the project. She previously directed 2019's Black Conflux. "Balestra is a thriller. A psychological nightmare; a dream in which you're trying to run but your legs won't budge," said Dorsey. "It's about greatness - its perceived value and the thought that without it, you have nothing, you are nothing." Dorsey will also be an executive producer. Imran Zaidi wrote the screenplay, which is based on an original idea from Aron Eli Coleite. Zaidi and Coleite will also be executive producers. New Regency, Item 7, and Oddfellows Entertainment will produce the project. Pierre Even, Item 7's Paul-E Audet, and Chris Ferguson will be producers. Oddfellows Entertainment's Jesse Savath will be an executive producer. Jumbo will also be an executive producer. "I am thrilled to be venturing into the intense and world of Balestra with Nicole and the team," said Jumbo. "The combination of high-octane sport and bent lines of reality making it a truly thrilling experience to shoot and I know audiences are going to love it."

No official release date has been announced for Balestra. The project is currently being filmed in Canada.

