Because of their versatility as artists, it's hard to pigeonhole Joel and Ethan Coen as filmmakers. They're simply the Coen Brothers, a brand unto themselves. Although their cinematic sensibilities and characteristics are distinct, analyzing their work can be inscrutable, as the directors are hesitant to reveal the true meaning behind their films. Rather than endlessly glowing about their passions in the press, the Coens' deep admiration for cinema, literature, and music is evident in their films. These influences converge with their unique eye for character and tone to create something wholly indelible. For years, the Coen Brothers have been infusing Western themes and iconography in their work, but it wasn't until 34 years later, with the release of The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, that they got to scratch that itch by making an original, tried and true Western with exceptional historical accuracy.

The Coen Brothers Reinvent Western Tropes in 'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs'

There's a bittersweet quality to The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, the duo's 2018 Netflix-released Western anthology. As of 2024, this is Joel and Ethan Coen's last film as partners, as the brothers have diverted into respective solo careers, with Joel directing The Tragedy of Macbeth and Ethan directing Drive-Away Dolls (although Ethan teased a potential reunion in the future). Because the film is an accumulation of their four decades as creative partners, Buster Scruggs would feel like an appropriate swan song, as distressing as that sounds for cinephiles. The film follows six tales of life and violence set against the backdrop of post-Civil War America, including the stories of a singing gunslinger, a bank robber, a traveling impresario, an elderly prospector, a wagon train, and a peculiar pair of bounty hunters. The ensemble cast includes Tim Blake Nelson, Clancy Brown, James Franco, Stephen Root, Zoe Kazan, Liam Neeson, and Tom Waits.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is a familiar cross between broad comedy, punishing violence, and subversive genre mechanics that has defined the Coens' repertoire. It's widely understood that if the Coens riff on an established genre, it will hardly conform to its tropes. However, because they are so preternatural as storytellers and visual artists, they construct every Western vista and gunfighting set piece with the level of classical beauty seen by Western masters like John Ford. Anthology films possess an inherent pitfall of a disjointed narrative, making them a risky prospect for filmmakers, but the Coens' potent auteur voice keeps the six stories as a piece of each other. While textually and tonally, the segments are disparate, their congruence is a product of the Coens' seamless ability to shift from black humor to wistfulness. The strange cast of characters and circumstances throughout each vignette taps into the eclectic nature of the Western settings, like local towns and wagon trails.

'Buster Scruggs' Is a Very Historically Accurate Western

For Insider, real-life cowboy and Old West historian Michael Grauer analyzes and rates classic and modern Westerns on their period authenticity. The titular Buster Scruggs (Nelson) is a singing cowboy in the mold of Roy Rogers and Gene Autry, which is an anachronism, according to Grauer, as these figures did not exist in the Old West. However, the Coens did accurately portray the milieu of saloons as a den for outlaws to gamble and start altercations, even if the film overemphasizes the prevalence of concealed weapons. James Franco's Cowboy in the "Near Algodones" segment is a bank robber, but Grauer cites that banks during this period rarely had cash in their possession. Despite his grievances, the historian gave Buster Scruggs a respectable 7/10 on the accuracy scale, who was amused by the Coens' gentle ridiculing of the singing cowboy archetype.

Buster Scruggs is not the Coen Brothers' first Western. That designation would go to True Grit, their spin on the Charles Portis novel and remake of the 1969 movie that won John Wayne an Academy Award. However, the Coens were destined to make an original Western one day, as their previous filmography, dating back to their feature debut, Blood Simple, repurposed and reflected on Western ideas and archetypes. Their Best Picture winner, No Country For Old Men, uses a familiar Western landscape and inverts the world to examine the cryptic motivations behind senseless crimes and the violence that disarms the fortitude of trusted law officials. The Big Lebowski and Inside Llewyn Davis follow aimless drifters getting entangled in conflicts to varying degrees of danger, like outlaws riding into a guarded town. It's fashionable for critics to decode a film with Western elements as "secretly a Western," but the Coens effortlessly made the genre's images and story arcs part of their fabric.

