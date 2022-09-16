The cast for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, grows even larger as eleven additional actors join the highly anticipated prequel based on the Suzanne Collins novel of the same name, according to a report from Deadline.

The large cast of additional actors includes Fionnula Flanagan (The Others), set to play the grandmother of future President Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), who Donald Sutherland previously portrayed in the original Hunger Games film series. Isobel Jesper Jones also joins the film's cast and will play Mayfair Lipp, a daughter to the mayor of the infamous District 12. Alongside Jones, Flora Li Thiemann (Nelly's Adventure) will appear as Livia Carden, a mentor to a District 1 tribute.

In her professional acting debut, Honor Gillies will also star in the upcoming film as Barb Azure alongside Eike Onyambu as Tam Amber, Konstantin Taffet​​​​​​​ in his film debut as Clerk Carmine, and Burn Gorman, who many may recognize from Pacific Rim, as Commander Hoff. Scott Folan will also be featured in the film as the character Beanpole with Carl Spencer, who appears in this year's Matilda, as Smiley. Lastly, Michael Greco and Daniela Grubert are attached to the film and will play the parents of Sejanus Plinth, Snow's best friend.

Image via Lionsgate

The new additions to the cast join previously announced members, including Blyth​​​​​​​, Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), Hunter Schafer (Euphoria), Jason Schwartzman, (Fargo), Viola Davis, who recently starred in The Woman King, and Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), among many others. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is directed by Francis Lawrence, who returns to the franchise after helming Catching Fire, Mockingjay Part 1, and Mockingjay Part 2. Michael Arndt, who co-wrote the screenplay for Catching Fire, pens the script for the upcoming film.

Based on the best-selling series of novels, The Hunger Games franchise became an instant success with the release of its first film and helped popularize the growing dystopian young adult genre that was prevalent during its initial release. With the conclusion of its two-part finale, speculation began to arise about where the franchise would go from there. With a large cast of talented actors alongside the return of several veterans to the franchise, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes could be an exciting film for fans to look out for as the series attempts to make a comeback.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes will be released in theaters on November 17, 2023. Check out the official reveal of the film below: