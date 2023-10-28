The date is set for the next games as Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbird and Snakes rolls out in the theaters soon. The prequel set 60 years before the events of the original movie chronicles the rise of President Snow from his humble beginnings as the last hope for his lineage after the war in the Capitol. The movie has garnered quite some buzz as the audience is excited to return to the arena with a new group of tributes.

To excite fans further, new character posters have been unveiled, which seem like they are right out of Panem. Each poster elaborates on the “hunger” that drives the character, as we see Tom Blyth’s Snow poster reads “Hunger for power,” which is followed by Lucy’s (Rachel Zegler) hunger for freedom, and Dean Casa’s (Peter Dinklage) hunger for Change, among others.

The retro posters give us a good understanding of the stakes for each character as we enter a new era of the games on the big screen. The movie has several interesting characters whose motives will provide ample twists and turns in the story. Helmed by franchise director Francis Lawrence, the movie follows Snow as he struggles with a newfound lust for politics. However, things change when he meets his new mentee, Lucy, and rather than turning her into a spectacle, he falls in love with her. The unfolding events will tell who’ll turn out to be the songbird and who’ll be the snake.

The Stakes are High in the New 'Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' Posters

The new posters put focus on stars of the upcoming movie, revisiting faces we're seen in trailers and promotional material like Viola Davis’ Dr. Gaul, and Dinklage’s Dean Highbottom – who are the gamemaker and creator of Hunger Games, respectively, and by the looks of it Snow and Lucy will be stuck in a web of schemes and lies. The movie also cast Hunter Schafer as Tigris Snow, Josh Andrés Rivera as Sejanus Plinth, Jason Schwartzman as Lucretius "Lucky" Flickerman, Fionnula Flanagan as Grandma'am – Coriolanus and Tigris' strict grandmother, along with Burn Gorman as Commander Hoff, and Ashley Liao as Clemensia Dovecote and many more. You can learn more about these characters here.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is scheduled for November 17 release worldwide. Check out the new posters below: