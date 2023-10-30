The Big Picture The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has reached an agreement with SAG-AFTRA for the cast to promote the movie during the ongoing strike.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has reached an interim agreement with SAG-AFTRA to promote the movie, while the strike organized by the guild continues the fight for better working rights for its members. According to Variety, the cast of the upcoming prequel will be able to promote the release in interviews, as well as freshly recorded material for the studio's social media channels. It's been recently rumored that the strike might be coming to an end in the coming weeks, but in any case it doesn't, the agreement will allow the movie to be promoted ahead of its approaching November 17 release date.

Rachel Zegler stars as Lucy Gray Baird, a tribute from District 12 who is a part of a traveling music group. Her life will be changed forever when she crosses paths with Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), the young man who would eventually become the feared antagonist from the first Hunger Games movies starring Jennifer Lawrence. The relationship between the new friends will change the way they look at the world, as they find themselves involved in yet another edition of the cruel tournament that took the life of so many in Panem over the course of the years.

The new agreement would also allow the rest of the cast to promote the prequel, including Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer and Viola Davis. Dinklage will be in charge of portraying Cas Highbottom, Dean of the Academy and the man responsible for coming up with the concept for the Hunger Games. On the other hand, Schafer will play the role of Tigris Snow, Coriolanus cousin and the person he trusts the most by the time the story begins. The performers will now be able to discuss their characters in detail through interviews, as well as promotional featurettes.

Panem and The Hunger Games Are Back

Almost a decade after The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 brought the story of Katniss Everdeen (Lawrence) to a close, the franchise had remained dormant, until Lionsgate decided it was time to return to this particular fantasy world, although through a different point of its history. Francis Lawrence is back in the director's chair for the prequel, after helming most of the installments in the original movie series. The future of Panem was determined long ago, with audiences about to witness the origin story of the man who made life impossible for Katniss many years ago.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will premiere in theaters in the United States on November 17.