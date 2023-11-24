The Big Picture Wish, the animated adventure from Disney, is underperforming at the box office with only $3.9 million gross on Thanksgiving and a projected $35 million over the holiday period.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is taking the top spot at the box office with $5.9 million on Thanksgiving and a projected $42 million over the holiday period.

Napoleon, another $200 million film, earned $4.4 million on Thanksgiving and is expected to bring in $33 million over the holiday weekend, finishing in third place.

It was meant to be a three-way battle to take the Thanksgiving box office crown, but one of the competitors appears to be sinking without a trace. Wish, the animated adventure from Disney, had been expected to dominate against Lionsgate's The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and, to a lesser extent, Napoleon, the lavish historical epic from Apple. But following Thursday's results, Wish certainly won't be excelling in the arena, or indeed, at the Battle of Waterloo.

However, none of the films are performing like big holiday releases of yesteryear, with Wish, in particular, the latest in a line of Disney disasters of a studio that seems perennially in chaos at the moment. The brand that was once Teflon now appears to be tinfoil at best, as Wish — which stars Arianna DeBose and Chris Pine, and explains the origin of the famous wishing star in other Disney adventures — brought in just $3.9 million over Thanksgiving Thursday, for a total gross to date of only $12.2 million. Over the five-day holiday period, the film is expected to bring in $35 million, down from yesterday's estimates of $37 million, which is disastrous for a film that carries an enormous $200 million budget.

That's not going to be enough to stop The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes from taking the top spot at the box office over the weekend. The prequel, set decades before Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute, follows original series villain Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) as a young man alongside Rachel Zegler's Lucy Gray Baird, and topped the Turkey Day box office with a haul of $5.9 million, giving it a total of $69.6 million to date. The film only has a budget of $100 million which means even during a sleepy holiday weekend, the movie will undoubtedly carry enough legs to ensure at least break even. Over the holiday period, it's projected to earn $42 million.

How Is 'Napoleon' Doing at the Box Office?

Another $200 million film, Napoleon, earned $4.4 million on Thursday which was enough to finish in second place, and projections indicate it'll bring in $33 million over the five-day holiday weekend to finish in third place — but only just. Worldwide, the film is set to earn $70 million, which would give it a worldwide gross of over $100 million. That's a good number, and Apple won't be too fussed about any potential box office losses — they want to sign up new subscribers to Apple TV+.

The top five is rounded out by Trolls Band Together, which secured the fourth position by earning $2.6 million on Thanksgiving. Projections suggest that this family-oriented film will accumulate $23.2 million over the five-day period, pushing its domestic total just beyond $62 million. On the other hand, TriStar Pictures and Spyglass Media's Thanksgiving, a newly released holiday-themed horror film directed by Eli Roth, earned $2 million on Thanksgiving, bringing its total in the United States to $16.9 million. The movie is anticipated to generate an additional $10 million during the extended holiday, resulting in a domestic gross of $23.1 million.

