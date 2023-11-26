The Big Picture The extended Thanksgiving weekend is expected to be a success with projected earnings of $150 million domestically, thanks in part to The Hunger Games prequel.

The extended Thanksgiving weekend is shaping up to be a resounding success this year. Historically among the most lucrative movie-going periods, this year’s holiday frame is looking to generate $150 million domestically, with last week’s champ The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes topping the chart with an admirably low drop. The Hunger Games prequel added an estimated $42 million across the five-day weekend, taking its running domestic total to $98.3 million, within touching distance of the $100 million milestone after 10 days of release.

The movie beat out debutantes Wish, the latest offering from Disney Animation, and Napoleon, the big-budget war epic from director Ridley Scott. Released theatrically this weekend, Apple Original Films’ Napoleon exceeded expectations in its opening weekend, generating around $33 million across the extended five-day frame. The movie is essentially using its theatrical run as advertising for its eventual streaming debut on Apple TV+. A similar strategy was used not too long ago with Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, which has grossed just under $70 million so far at the domestic box office.

Reviews for Napoleon have been mixed, with the movie currently sitting at a borderline “fresh” 61% score on Rotten Tomatoes, but the movie is geared towards older audiences, who don’t always show up on opening weekends. Which means that there’s a good chance of it performing well through the winter. The same, unfortunately, doesn’t look likely for Wish, which is under-performing in its opening weekend with around $32 million across the extended frame.

Thanksgiving Weekend Box Office Top 5 Three-Day Gross The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes $29,000,000 Napoleon $20,500,000 Wish $19,500,000 Trolls Band Together $17,520,000 Thanksgiving $7,400,000

The Thanksgiving Weekend Had Something For Everybody

Wish was originally expected to top the chart, but has now found itself slipping to the number three spot on the back of ho-hum reviews — it scored a 50% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes — and what seems like a general disinterest among casual audiences. Disney has been reeling from the underwhelming performance of its recent superhero title The Marvels, and has released a string of under-performers in the post-pandemic era. While Lightyear bombed at the box office, Elemental clawed its way back from a worryingly low opening.

But that isn’t the case this weekend, with Universal’s Trolls Band Together registering a strong hold. The animated three-quel added an estimated $25 million across the five-day frame, pushing its running domestic total to just under $65 million. The top five was rounded out by director Eli Roth’s well-reviewed slasher movie Thanksgiving, which delivered an estimated $10 million across the extended weekend, and has now generated just under $25 million domestically. Just outside the top five, director Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn expanded nationwide after a solid debut in limited release last weekend, and has now grossed an estimated $3 million domestically. Meanwhile, director Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers continues to live up to its title, and has now made nearly $13 million domestically after registering a slight uptick in revenue as compared to last weekend. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.