In a crowded Thanksgiving marketplace, a holdover release is poised to top the domestic box office for the second time in a row despite fresh competition. Lionsgate’s Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, is exceeding expectations in its second weekend, as it outperforms debutantes Wish and Napoleon. The film generated $11.4 million on Black Friday, historically one of the top-performing days of the year, and is expected to gross around $30 million over the traditional three-day weekend, and over $40 million across the extended five-day frame.

By Sunday, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes will likely pass the $100 million domestically, a milestone that each previous movie in the dystopian franchise passed in its first weekend alone. The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes delivered a franchise-low opening last weekend, but is poised to deliver a franchise-best second weekend hold to make up for it. The film will marginally outperform Disney Animation’s Wish, which opened alongside Ridley Scott’s Napoleon earlier this week. Wish is expected to gross between $31 million and $33 million across the extended five-day weekend, and around $20 million across Friday-Sunday. This isn’t the result that the Mouse House would’ve liked, especially after the record-low box office performance of The Marvels a couple of weeks ago, and the lackluster response to the studio’s recent animated offerings such as Lightyear.

Reviews for Wish — featuring the voices of Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose, Chris Pine, Alan Tudyk and others — have been mixed, with the film currently sitting at a “rotten” 50% approval rating on the aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. This might affect its box office performance, especially when alternatives are available. Paramount’s Trolls Band Together is still on offer, after having generated over $50 million domestically. The animated three-quel is expected to add nearly $25 million across the five-day weekend, which would be good for a fourth-place finish on the Thanksgiving chart.

Friday Box Office Top 5 Gross The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes $11,400,000 Napoleon $8,350,000 Wish $8,000,000 Trolls Band Together $7,090,000 Thanksgiving $2,700,000

Every Audience Demographic Should Be Satisfied this Weekend

The weekend's third place, on the other hand, will go to Sony’s Napoleon, which is exceeding expectations with older audiences as it charges towards a $31 million five-day debut in a close race with Wish. The slyly funny historical drama is essentially being given a full-fledged theatrical release mainly to advertise its eventual streaming debut on Apple TV+. A similar strategy was used for Martin Scorsese’s recent true crime epic Killers of the Flower Moon, which has made nearly $70 million domestically so far. Reviews for Napoleon have been mixed, with the film currently sitting at a borderline “fresh” 62% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and an underwhelming B- CinemaScore from opening day audiences. But older audiences are just as under-served as children, so Napoleon might have legs to last the winter.

Director Eli Roth’s slasher film Thanksgiving is expected to round out the top five, with an estimated $10 million three-day and $13 million five-day haul. This is a solid hold for the horror picture, which is expected to pass the $25 million mark by Sunday. Just outside the top five, director Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn is expected to generate just under $3 million across the five-day frame, as it expanded nationwide after debuting in limited release last weekend. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates over the weekend.