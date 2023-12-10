The Big Picture The Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, has been successful at the global box office.

The Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, continues to pull in the numbers at the global box office after another successful weekend. The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes maintained its robust performance, earning an estimated $9.4 million in North America over the weekend. This brings the film's total North American earnings to $135.66 million. Internationally, it garnered an additional $11 million during the weekend, pushing the international total to $143.3 million. The film's global estimated earnings now stand at $278.96 million and continue to increase.

Taking place six decades before the events of the original series, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is adapted from Suzanne Collins' prequel novel. The film follows a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), the antagonist of the original series which starred Jennifer Lawrence, as he attempts to climb the social ladder of Panem. Snow pursues his goals by working as a mentor to Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), the female District 12 tribute — like Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen — in the 10th Annual Hunger Games.

This installment received relatively mixed reviews compared to others in the franchise and is currently the lowest-rated according to Rotten Tomatoes. Songbird & Snakes is also the lowest performing of the franchise at the global box office. However, the prequel's box office performance has pushed the franchise to over $3 billion at the global box office.

The Hunger Games Movies Global Box Office Rotten Tomatoes Score The Hunger Games $677,923,379 84% The Hunger Games: Catching Fire $864,808,014 90% The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1 $766,575,131 70% The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2 $646,212,917 70% The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes $278,960,000 64%

Audiences Are Excited to Return to Panem With the Prequel

While public opinion towards Mockingjay — Part 2 has worsened over the past decade, with director Francis Lawrence regretting splitting the Mockingjay story into two parts, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is experiencing an upward trend in reviews. The film now holds a 64% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and audiences are clearly enjoying what Panem continues to offer after yet another strong financial display.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes continues to play in theaters.