After over a month in theaters worldwide, Lionsgate’s Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, has passed perhaps its final major milestone at the global box office. It does, however, remain the lowest-grossing installment of the blockbuster franchise, which has generated over $3 billion worldwide since its debut in 2012. But it's worth noting that it was also produced on a relatively restrained budget of $100 million.

Now, after 31 days of release, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has generated $145 million domestically and $155 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global haul of exactly $300 million. The film debuted to a hair under $100 million globally, and made around $44 million domestically in its first three days of release. Both these figures pale in comparison to the $100 million-plus openings that the franchise’s previous entries would routinely deliver. But The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has shown surprisingly strong legs over the course of the last month, and when all is said and done, the movie should be profitable for Lionsgate. The studio funded the film mostly through foreign sales, limiting the risk involved. After all, the Hunger Games franchise had been lying dormant for nearly a decade, and there wasn’t exactly a strong demand for it to be revived.

Each film in the original series was a massive hit, and unusually for a series of this size, also well-reviewed. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, however, is the least-liked installment of the series, at least according to the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The movie currently sits at a borderline “fresh” 64% score, as compared to the 70% approval ratings earned by both The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2. The first film scored an 84% on Rotten Tomatoes, while The Hunger Games: Catching Fire remains the top-rated film of the franchise, with a 90% score.

The Film Is Poised to Conclude Its Run as the Lowest-Grossing Installment of the Franchise

Budgets for second, third and fourth films, each directed by Francis Lawrence, ranged from $125 million to $160 million. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which is set over six decades before the events of the main series, will be the first film of the franchise to gross less than $500 million (or even $400 million) in its global run. Worldwide hauls for the first four films ranged from $646 million for Mockingjay - Part 2 to $864 million for Catching Fire. You can watch The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.