Lionsgate's prequel to The Hunger Games, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, is a slow burner at the global box office but has shown impressive resilience.

Despite not reaching the commercial success of the original Hunger Games films, the lower-budget prequel has been a win for Lionsgate.

The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes has received mixed reviews, with a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 64%, making it the lowest ranked installment in the franchise, compared to the previous films' ratings ranging from 70% to 90%.

Lionsgate's much-awaited revisit to Panem with The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes has proven a hit with audiences, even if it's been something of a slow burner. The prequel to The Hunger Games garnered another $3.15 million over three days and an estimated $4.3 million across four days in North America this weekend, elevating the film's domestic total to $153.6 million. Internationally, the movie earned an additional $3.9 million in 84 territories this weekend, increasing its overseas total to approximately $162 million. This brings the film's estimated worldwide total to $315.6 million, with the number still rising.

The film is showing remarkable resilience with strong legs at the box office after it debuted to just under $100 million globally and made around $44 million domestically in its first three days of release. Although these figures are nothing compared to the original outings in the franchise, it's a different entertainment landscape today. The budget for the film was also lower than one would expect at around $100 million. Mostly funded via foreign sales, this represents a win for Lionsgate.

Every movie in the original Hunger Games series not only achieved significant commercial success, but also received favorable reviews, a rare feat for a franchise of its scale. However, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes stands as the lowest ranked outing of the franchise to date, at least based on Rotten Tomatoes ratings. The movie currently holds a marginally fresh rating of 64%, in contrast to the 70% ratings garnered by both The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2. The debut film in the series received an 84% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while Catching Fire is the highest-rated installment in the franchise, boasting a 90% score.

The Hunger Games Movies Global Box Office Rotten Tomatoes Score The Hunger Games $677,923,379 84% The Hunger Games: Catching Fire $864,808,014 90% The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1 $766,575,131 70% The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2 $646,212,917 70% The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes $315,600,000 64%

What Is 'The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' About?

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes centers on a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), the final beacon of hope for the once-esteemed Snow family. He finds himself grudgingly mentoring Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a contestant from the destitute District 12 in the 10th Hunger Games. Snow embarks on a crucial journey of survival and self-discovery, which will turn him into the villain audiences came to loathe in The Hunger Games.

