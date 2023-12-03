Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

In Suzanne Collins' dystopian novel series The Hunger Games, we are introduced to the world of Panem, where three families hold significant power and influence. The Flickermans, the Cranes, and the Heavensbees have all played vital roles in shaping the oppressive regime that governs the nation. Through their actions, they have left a lasting impact on the Hunger Games, an event that serves as a powerful symbol of the Capitol's control over the districts.



The Flickerman family, highly regarded for their captivating charm and expert narrative control, are seen as iconic figures in the Hunger Games. With their flamboyant personalities and captivating interviews, they have skillfully diverted the attention of the Capitol's citizens, turning the Games into an enthralling spectacle of entertainment rather than a symbol of oppression. The Crane family's role in the Hunger Games is marked by a mix of pride and a misguided focus on entertainment. Arachne Crane's harsh treatment of her tribute and Seneca Crane's obsession with creating a captivating spectacle stem from their imperfect understanding of the Games, ultimately resulting in their downfall. And lastly, the Heavensbee family, with longstanding connections to the power structure in the Capitol, play a significant role in the creation and maintenance of Panem's oppressive regime. Trajan Heavensbee, known as the esteemed "Father of Panem," is credited with bringing about the Hunger Games and strengthening the Capitol's grip on the districts. Hilarius Heavensbee, while having a less prominent role in the Hunger Games, still showcases the family's impact and active participation in the social fabric of the Capitol.

These three families have made a significant impact on the Hunger Games and the world of Panem. Each family has contributed their unique ideas and perspectives, which have greatly influenced the current state of affairs. Their actions, whether intentional or not, have shed light on the oppressive nature of the Capitol's rule, showcased the incredible resilience of the tributes, and highlighted the delicate balance of power and control in the fictional society. The legacy of the Flickermans, Cranes, and Heavensbees becomes all the more apparent in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Currently dominating the box office, the Hunger Games prequel features three relatives of these powerful families — showcasing that each family line has left a lasting impact on the Games and the series as a whole.

How Is Lucky Flickerman Related to Caesar Flickerman?

The Flickerman family has such an interesting and powerful role in Panem. Incredibly charming people who act as the brilliant minds behind the public image of the Hunger Games, they take great care in crafting the story and playing with the feelings of the Capitol's residents. Lucretius "Lucky" Flickerman (Jason Schwartzman), the first ever host of the Hunger Games in its 10th edition, set the stage for the colorful and captivating personality that would forever be associated with the Flickerman legacy. With his exceptional ability to charm and captivate viewers, Lucky became an incredibly valued asset to the Capitol's efforts in presenting the Games in a more lighthearted way, diverting attention from its brutal nature. So, it should be of no surprise that Lucky Flickerman is in fact a relative of the iconic Caesar Flickerman from the original Hunger Games trilogy.

Caesar Flickerman (played by the masterful Stanley Tucci in the films), the incredible host of not just one, but both the 74th and 75th Hunger Games, is truly a shining example of the Capitol's love for excitement and beauty. With his extravagant style and infectious energy, Caesar is able to connect with the tributes on such a personal level. It is absolutely remarkable how he brings such light and joy to the Games, especially when they can be so intense and grave. Although it hasn't been confirmed, Lucky's throwaway comedic line in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, in which he makes a reservation for "party of two and a highchair," leads us to think that perhaps this is a subtle Easter egg hinting that Lucky is Caesar's father.

The Flickermans' job goes beyond simply entertaining; they possess a knack for subtly shaping public perception of the Games through their charm and influential tactics. They meticulously craft the interviews with the tributes, creating narratives that highlight the immense power of the Capitol and the seemingly inevitable nature of the Games. Caesar Flickerman, in particular, is a master at manipulating emotions. Caesar effortlessly transitions between authentic empathy and feigned excitement, adapting to the specific needs of each moment. Caesar's ability to connect with the tributes, even in their darkest moments, is truly remarkable. It is due to his exceptional skills that Caesar holds such immense value as a part of the Capitol's propaganda team.

The Flickerman family has always had a knack for manipulating situations and creating a spectacle. Their involvement in the Hunger Games serves as a constant reminder that the Capitol has complete control over information and can easily distort the truth. Beneath their flashy personas and captivating performances, there seems to be an ulterior motive — to maintain the Capitol's authority and divert people's attention away from the disturbing nature of the Games.

Who Are the Cranes in the Hunger Games?

The Crane family actually has quite a significant role in the Capitol's regime. Among the members of this influential family, both Arachne Crane (Lilly Cooper) from The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and Seneca Crane (Wes Bentley) from the original Hunger Games trilogy played a crucial role in shaping the Hunger Games. However, their misguided beliefs and actions ultimately led to their own downfall.

Arachne Crane, the mentor of the female tribute from District 10, represents the Capitol's harsh and snobbish attitude. Arachne strongly backs the Capitol's control over the districts and views the Hunger Games as a display of their power. She firmly believes that the Capitol's victory over the districts is not only permanent but also unchangeable, making her feel a sense of security. In her own way, Arachne feels almost as invincible as the Capitol projects itself to be. Arachne's arrogance intensifies when she teasingly flaunts food in front of her tribute, despite knowing how desperate and impoverished the district's residents are. This act of provocation triggers a strong reaction from her tribute, leading to a tragic incident where the tribute, in a fit of desperation, picks up a knife and fatally injures Arachne.

A descendant of Arachne and the Head Gamemaker for the 74th Hunger Games, Seneca Crane symbolizes the Capitol's obsession with entertainment. Seneca sees the Hunger Games as a show, a meticulously planned performance aimed at diverting the people's attention from the Capitol's oppressive regime. Seneca's main focus is on creating a mesmerizing spectacle, which prevents him from realizing the deeper consequences of the Games and the possibility of a revolt.

Both Arachne and Seneca Crane succumb to their own flawed perceptions of the Hunger Games. Arachne's firm belief in the Capitol being all-powerful makes her underestimate just how desperate and resilient the tributes can be. Seneca's obsession with providing the best entertainment blinds him to the fact that the Games play a crucial role in keeping the Capitol in control. This prioritization of putting on a good show allows Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) to effectively convince Seneca to allow two victors at the end of the first Hunger Games. Because, as Katniss reasons, Seneca would rather have two victors over none. This decision ends up causing Seneca's death as he is pressured by Snow to kill himself in the same way Katniss tried: through poisoned berries.

Arachne and Seneca's downfall stresses the fact that the Hunger Games are more than just entertainment — they're a tool used by the Capitol to maintain their oppressive rule. They exemplify how the Hunger Games, if not properly understood, can damage anyone near them, including Capitol citizens. This makes the Hunger Games all the more dangerous as the Games become what Dr. Gaul's (Viola Davis) snakes are — a deadly and horrific idea that, when packaged correctly, can poison anyone.

Who Are the Heavensbees in the Hunger Games?

For book fans, the Heavensbee name comes as no novelty. In Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the Heavensbee Hall holds a monument to the person it was named after. Trajan Heavesbee is honored in the monument and referred to as the "Father of Panem." Although not much else is known about Trajan, it is speculated that he was the one who ended the revolution and managed to defeat the districts. This is because Trajan was named after a Roman emperor who excelled at the expansion of the Roman Empire to territory that they did not have before.

In Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, we meet Hilarius Heavensbee (Florian Burgkart), a student at the Academy. Although he did not make a mark in the 10th Hunger Games, Hilarius Heavensee was the mentor for the female tribute from District 8. The female tribute from District 8 is Wovey, who in the book died by Lucy's poison, but in the movie by Dr Volumnia Gaul's snakes. While Hilarius is less prominent than Plutarch or Trajan, he still represents the family's influence and involvement in the Capitol's society.

Plutarch Heavensbee (Philip Seymour Hoffman) is a high-ranking official in President Coriolanus Snow's government. Plutarch serves as the Head Gamemaker, responsible for overseeing and orchestrating the 75th Hunger Games, the last of its kind. Despite his seemingly loyal position, Plutarch secretly harbors sympathy for the rebels who seek to overthrow Snow's regime. Plutarch plays a crucial role in the rebellion, using his position and influence to provide information and aid to the rebels. It was only thanks to Plutarch that Katniss was rescued from the arena. Still, Plutarch is not described as having suddenly developed a conscience. In contrast, Plutarch betrayed Snow, for whom he considered to be a better option — for himself —: Coin. And his bet paid off when Katniss killed Coin. At the end of the Hunger Games' saga, Plutarch got the power his family had once yielded, but Snow had hoarded.

The Heavensbee family epitomizes the corruption and power-mongering that characterizes the Capitol's elite. Their involvement in the Hunger Games and their close ties to the government highlight the family's complicity in the oppressive system — but also their ability to oppose a system that no longer benefits them.

