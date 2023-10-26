The countdown for Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbird and Snakes has begun. The movie will take fans back to the Capitol, 60 years before Katniss Everdeen set foot in the arena, and showcases how Coriolanus Snow turned out to be the man we know him to be. Helmed by returning franchise director Francis Lawrence from a screenplay by Michael Lesslie and Michael Arndt, the feature will tell another tale of love, despair, vengeance, and greed.

Among the most intriguing yet conflicting characters in the movie is Viola Davis’ Dr. Volumnia Gaul, who is not only the head gamemaker of the 10th Hunger Games but also the one who actually implemented them in the first place. To give fans a peek into her character, People has unveiled a new image from the feature. It sees her dressed in her red and white lab coat, shiny gloves, and big salt and pepper hair, each element of her avatar has a story to tell and fans can’t wait to know it.

Viola Davis’ Dr. Gaul is Inspired by Willy Wonka

Giving a peek into Gaul, the director notes that she "may appear to be sort of the villain in this, but she actually really believes in these things and thinks it's the right thing to do." He further admits that the character inspiration comes from Gene Wilder's candy-maker from 1971's Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, and Davis “got it immediately.” Lawrence reveals it was fun to “see that come together," adding, "Obviously the character from the book informs it ... then you get into hair, makeup, wardrobe, all of that. And Viola puts it all together and came up with this version of Dr. Gaul."

Image via People Magazine

By the looks of the image, Dr Gaul is going to be more sinister than she looks and Davis’ performance will certainly elevate the character. Along with Davis the cast also includes Tom Blyth as Coriolanus Snow, Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird, Peter Dinklage as Casca Highbottom, Hunter Schafer as Tigris Snow, Jason Schwartzman as Lucretius Flickerman, and many more.

Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbird and Snakes debuts in the US on November 17,