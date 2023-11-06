The Big Picture The Ballad of the Songbirds and Snakes takes fans back 64 years before the original film, featuring a different era and new characters in the Hunger Games arena.

Director Francis Lawrence wanted the beginning of the games to feel emotionally different, showcasing the gritty and primitive aspects with tributes being walked out at gunpoint and minimal technology.

The relationship between young Coriolanus Snow and Lucy Gray Baird is a core aspect of the movie, with their mutual need for each other but a lingering mystery as to the true nature of their feelings. The movie releases worldwide on November 17.

The countdown to Hunger Games: The Ballad of the Songbirds and Snakes has begun, the feature helmed by Francis Lawrence and starring Tom Blyth as young Coriolanus Snow and Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray, will take fans back to the arena 64 years before the events of the original film. While the premise stays the same, the film will feature a different era and completely new characters. In a new featurette, Lawrence breaks down the beginning of the 10th Hunger Games.

“Every time I approached the beginning of the games I wanted it to feel emotionally different,” Lawrence says. The clip sees all the tributes in a giant Colosseum-like space all coming at each other with weapons and raw grit. The director further elaborated on the rudimentary aspects of these games as we don’t have any “fancy elevators or anything like that anymore.” He went on to explain that he enjoyed the idea that “everybody is getting walked out at gunpoint by peacekeepers, some getting dragged out some getting shoved out and they all have to stand in their little circles,” adding “we also have a very rudimentary half broken speaker system hearing lucky Flickerman doing a countdown to the beginning of the games and then a very rudimentary buzzer as well,” all adding up to this very gritty and primitive version of the games.

As for the location itself, Lawrence explained that because we are seeing the early days of the arena and the games themselves “we needed something that felt colosseum-like, almost like a place you’ll find in Rome. My production designer and I searched around the world and found a fantastic arena called Centennial Hall in Wrocław, Poland.” This will be the first time in any of the stories or games that “the landscape of the games have changed” due to all the explosion leaving rubble and holes in the floor, “giving access down the tunnels or air vents.”

Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler Share a Mysterious Relationship

Lawrence explained that one of the core aspects of the movie is the “relationship between Snow and Lucy.” He commended the actors, saying, “Tom and Rachel have great chemistry but it was really fun to sort of play with the relationship and the mystery of the relationship.” He elaborates that the two have a kind of need for each other. He “wants her to listen to him and to win because if she does, he does.” She obviously needs him because “he’s the mentor and that way she survives.” Adding, “So there’s this mutual need, but there’s always a mystery of whether their feeling for each other is true.”

Perhaps we’ll only know who’s the songbird and who’s the snake when the movie rolls out in theatres on November 17, worldwide.