The Big Picture The most heartbreaking fate in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is reserved for someone who was never in the games: Sejanus Plinth.

Coriolanus' betrayal in the book devastates Sejanus' family and propels his own rise to power.

The film and novel depict Sejanus' tragic end, but the book reveals Coriolanus' manipulative nature and the fact that he never truly thought of Sejanus as a friend in the first place.

In a franchise where teenagers routinely fight to the death, The Hunger Games series holds a special reputation for doling out dark endings to its young adult characters. The gut-wrenching losses of important fan-favorites like Rue and Prim have devastated audiences for years, and as a prequel to the original trilogy, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is no less merciless with its cast. Throughout the film, characters are poisoned, hung, and bludgeoned to death, but what makes Songbirds and Snakes unique is that its most heartbreaking fate is reserved for someone who was never even in the games. Sejanus Plinth (Josh Andrés Rivera) is executed after being betrayed by his only friend, Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), yet the movie only scratches the surface of how horrifying this betrayal was in the book.

Assigned as a mentor for the tenth annual Hunger Games, the film quickly establishes Sejanus’ conflicted place in dystopian Panem. Raised in District 2 yet granted Capitol citizenship because of his father’s wealth, Sejanus is horrified watching the tributes forced to kill each other in the arena. When his objections become too disruptive to be ignored, the young Plinth is cast out of the Capitol as a peacekeeper alongside Coriolanus, but he still can’t escape his rebellious tendencies. After explaining his plans to aid a rebel cell in District 12, Coriolanus records the admission via jabberjay, and Sejanus is hung for crimes against the Capitol. It’s a brutal ending for a character who was only ever trying to do the right thing, but the original novel reveals Sejanus’ death was an even greater tragedy.

The 'Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Book Proves Coriolanus Was Never Sejanus' Friend

As with any adaptation, a lot gets lost in translation, and Songbirds and Snakes is no different. While the film remains faithful in bringing many of the main events from Suzanne Collins’ book to the screen, the medium can’t convey every interior thought and anecdote included in the novel. In particular, the novel, which is told from Coriolanus’ perspective, allows the reader internal access to the character that just isn’t available to the average viewer. While many of Coriolanus’ actions throughout the film may appear heroic from the outside, Collins’ novel offers insight into just how self-serving and manipulative Coriolanus really is. Several scenes in the film are included where Sejanus and Coriolanus appear to connect, when, in reality, the novel makes it clear Coriolanus never considered himself to be Sejanus’ friend.

Book Coriolanus constantly thinks of Sejanus with contempt, and he only ever describes himself as being close to Sejanus when he stands to benefit from their relationship. When Sejanus sneaks into the arena, for instance, Coriolanus’ mission to rescue him plays out similarly in the book compared to the movie, only the book puts more emphasis on the boys’ connection. Coriolanus denies being friends with Sejanus to Dr. Gaul when he thinks he can avoid being sent in after him, but when Coriolanus is forced to go anyway, he tells Sejanus that he is his friend as a strategy for getting the boy to agree to leave. In the movie, these parts of both conversations are largely omitted, offering a change from the book that make Coriolanus’ pleas to Sejanus appear more genuine and less strategic.

Both the movie and the book make Coriolanus responsible for getting Sejanus executed, but the movie makes Coriolanus’ actions appear less calculated. In the film, Sejanus’ admission about helping rebels stems from the pair’s natural discussions about what is right and wrong about Panem, whereas book Coriolanus coaches the revelation out of Sejanus by telling Sejanus he thinks of him as a brother. In the movie, a version of this statement is delivered during the shooting behind the Hob, but Coriolanus only says it to calm Sejanus down in the aftermath of killing Mayfair, the mayor's daughter. By having Coriolanus exploit Sejanus’ trust for his own gain, the book does more to demonstrate how he violated Sejanus' faith in him, taking advantage of the closeness he fooled the Plinth heir into believing they had.

Coriolanus Uses Sejanus' Death To Profit Off His Family in the Book

Close

While Coriolanus’ betrayal in the movie is confined to killing Sejanus, the book makes it clear that the future president’s actions also devastate his victim’s relatives. Sejanus’ parents make brief appearances in the film but are mostly cut for time, while the characters of Ma and Strabo Plinth are crucial to the plot of the novel. In the movie, they sponsor the Plinth Prize, which is how Coriolanus manages to become wealthy by the film’s end, but in the book, Coriolanus takes even more from them. Using his relationship with Sejanus to ingratiate himself to the grieving family, book Coriolanus gets himself designated the Plinth heir by the story’s end, allowing Coriolanus to usurp his victim’s position in his own family.

Accepting more from Sejanus’ parents than a mere scholarship, soon the Plinths give Coriolanus everything. They pay taxes on his family apartment, hire a cook for his previously starving family, pay his college tuition, and even provide Coriolanus with a monthly allowance. The sheer volume of their generosity is matched only by how Coriolanus’ actions are equally disturbing. Taking advantage of the fact that his part in Sejanus’ execution was never publicized, Coriolanus never mentions how he condemned the Plinths’ only son to die, instead profiting off the Plinths’ ignorance because they admit they need a new son to live for. The reversal marks the ultimate abuse of Sejanus’ memory, as Coriolanus fully accepts the material benefits of being associated with the boy he could never stand in the first place.

At the same time, the book does provide some evidence that Coriolanus didn’t fully hate Sejanus, but the moments when Coriolanus genuinely appreciates the boy are canceled out by his endless lies about their lives. After being cast out of the Capitol for helping Lucy Gray (Rachel Zegler) become a victor in the Hunger Games, Coriolanus is overjoyed to find a familiar face greeting him in District 12, though his appreciation for Sejanus’ arrival differs again from the movie. During the latest Hunger Games movie, viewers only get to see Coriolanus’ relief and excitement at seeing a member of his former class. In the book, Coriolanus describes being grateful for seeing someone from home, but also somebody who can recognize his superior worth. Even after being humbled with banishment, Panem’s future ruler is never ashamed of his own arrogance.

Yet at their core, both versions of Sejanus’ story contain the same tragic elements: a boy believed he had a friend, only to be sent to the hanging tree in the end. Both the film and novel illustrate Sejanus’ final moments in horrifying detail, each featuring Sejanus’ heartbreaking final cries echoed in the mouths of a flock of jabberjays. But while the movie paints the portrait of an idealistic rebel turned in by his conflicted, desperate friend, the book makes it clear that the future President Snow rarely used Sejanus for anything other than fueling his ambition. More than simply allowing Sejanus to be executed, Coriolanus took advantage of Sejanus’ absence to enrich himself at the Plinths’ expense, proving he used Sejanus' greater tragedy to prop up his own ascent to power.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Hunger Games:The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is available to stream on STARZ in the U.S.

WATCH ON STARZ