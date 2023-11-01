The Big Picture The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is a prequel film that explores the origins of Coriolanus Snow, the main antagonist of the Hunger Games series.

Nearly a decade has passed since the conclusion of the original Hunger Games series of movies. And now, a new generation of audiences will join original fans to watch The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, a prequel film that traces the origins of the villainous Coriolanus Snow, the character who goes on to become the primary antagonist of the Hunger Games series. Tickets for The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes are now on sale, more than two full weeks prior to the film’s release in theaters on November 17.

Directed by Francis Lawrence, who also helmed the second, third and fourth Hunger Games movies — Catching Fire, Mockingjay - Part 1 and Mockingjay Part 2 — The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes stars Tom Blyth in the lead role of a young Coriolanus Snow. The movie is set decades before he became the tyrannical president of Panem, and 64 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as “tribute” to fight in the "Hunger Games" — an annual pageant where teenagers are made to compete in deadly “games” for the entertainment of the wealthy, and the financial benefit of their respective "Districts".

The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes takes place during a post-war period, when the once-illustrious Snow family has fallen from grace. His livelihood on the line, Coriolanus is tasked to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a “tribute” from the impoverished District 12 — the same District that Katniss hailed from. The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes will attempt to capture the moral compromises that Coriolanus made to survive in an unforgiving world where the best people could be pushed over the edge. As someone already straddling the line between good and evil, Coriolanus is forced to make pivotal decisions to ensure his survival and hold on to the last slivers of his decency.

'The Hunger Games' Movies Have Been Critically and Commercially Successful

The Hunger Games Series Global Box Office Rotten Tomatoes Score The Hunger Games (2012) $694 million 84% Catching Fire (2013) $865 million 90% Mockingjay - Part 1 (2014) $755 million 70% Mockingjay - Part 2 (2015) $653 million 70%

Lawrence and his regular cinematographer Jo Willems shot the film with large-format exhibition in mind. One-half of the film is presented in IMAX’s exclusive Expanded Aspect Ratio. Fans of the franchise would remember what a special feeling it was to watch the screen expand in Catching Fire. The first four Hunger Games movies all earned largely positive reviews, with their Rotten Tomatoes scores ranging from 90% (Catching Fire) to 70% (Mockingjay - Part 1 and Mockingjay - Part 2). The Hunger Games movies were produced on a combined reported budget of nearly $500 million, and grossed a combined total of nearly $3 billion worldwide.

The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, on the other hand, cost a reported $100 million to produce; this is the second-lowest budget for any film in the franchise, just ahead of the first film's $78 million. The movie also stars Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis. You can grab your tickets here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.