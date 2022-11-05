The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has officially wrapped filming. Rachel Zegler marked the production milestone on Twitter. The actor shared images from the movie’s set with the caption, “I have loved every second and that’s a wrap.” Filming began in Berlin, Germany in June, earlier this year.

The movie is helmed by Hunger Games franchise director Francis Lawrence. Based on Suzanne Collins’ book series, the screenplay is written by Michael Arndt and Michael Lesslie. Set about 64 years prior to the events of The Hunger Games, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes follows Coriolanus Snow — who fans know of the original trilogy know as President Snow — as he prepares to mentor District 12's female tribute, Lucy Gray Baird. Despite his initial embarrassment and disappointment, Coriolanus soon believes he and Lucy Gray may have a chance to turn the odds in their favor.

Tom Blyth steps into the shoes of Coriolanus Snow taking over the reins from Donald Sutherland who played the older President Snow in the previous installments. Ziegler plays his disciple Lucy Gray Baird, joining them in the illustrious cast are Hunter Schafer as Tigris Snow, Jason Schwartzman as Lucretius "Lucky" Flickerman, Peter Dinklage as Casca Highbottom, Viola Davis as Dr. Volumnia Gaul, Burn Gorman as Commander Hoff, Fionnula Flanagan as Grandma'am, Coriolanus Snow’s strict grandmother. Also starring are Isobel Jesper Jones, Dakota Shapiro, Vaughan Reilly, George Somner, Carl Spencer, Scott Folan, and more.

The Hunger Games franchise is among the highest-grossing film franchises ever with the trilogy collectively garnering $2.97 billion worldwide. Fans are expecting the same thrill, action, and mythos that were invoked in the original movies as Lionsgate look to add another jewel to their collection of profitable franchises which includes features like The Hunger Games and the Keanu Reeves-led action thriller franchise John Wick.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is scheduled to release in theaters on November 17, 2023. You can check out Zegler's tweet and first the teaser and synopsis for the prequel below: