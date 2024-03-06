The Big Picture The John Wick spin-off Ballerina is undergoing reshoots, adding David Castañeda and Sharon Duncan-Brewster to the cast.

Castañeda is known for The Umbrella Academ y, while Duncan-Brewster has appeared in Dune .

The Ana de Armas-led film is set to hit theaters in 2025, featuring revenge and John Wick universe connections.

As it undergoes reshoots, the John Wick spin-off Ballerina has added two new cast members. David Castañeda and Sharon Duncan-Brewster will play as-yet-unspecified roles in the Ana de Armas action thriller, which is due to hit theaters on June 6, 2025. Deadline reports that the two actors have joined the cast of the Len Wiseman-helmed film. It is currently in reshoots; as per a recent interview with John Wick mainstay Ian McShane, the reshoots are being done for quality control purposes: "...they’ve looked at it and Chad [Stahelski]’s come in. And they wanna make it better cause they have to protect [the franchise]."

So far, little is known about Ballerina; taking place in the same assassin-filled world as John Wick, it will center around a woman (de Armas) who seeks violent revenge after her family is killed. It will star a number of John Wick veterans reprising their roles, including McShane, Keanu Reeves, Anjelica Huston, and the late Lance Reddick, in addition to franchise newcomers Gabriel Byrne (The Usual Suspects), Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead), and Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace). The film was initially slated for this year, but the reshoots have pushed it into next year's release calendar.

Who Are David Castañeda & Sharon Duncan-Brewster?

Castañeda is best known for his role as telekinetic troublemaker Diego Hargreeves on Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, which will air its final season this year; prior to that, he had recurring roles on Switched at Birth and Jane the Virgin. On the big screen, he's appeared in Sicario: Day of the Soldado, The Tax Collector, and The Guilty. He is slated to make his feature directorial debut with the comedy Roofers, which he will also star in and write. British actor Duncan-Brewster has made a number of appearances on TV in the UK, including a guest spot on Doctor Who and a reuccing role on Sex Education. She also appeared in Denis Villeneuve's Dune, playing doomed planetologist Liet-Kynes, and has played Star Wars character Senator Tynnra Pamlo in both live-action and animation, portraying the character in Rogue One before voicing her on The Bad Batch. She can next be seen in the upcoming Hulu miniseries Washington Black.

Ballerina was written by Shay Hatten (Day Shift, Army of the Dead), with contributions from Emerald Fennell (Saltburn). Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee will produce for Thunder Road, with Stahelski for 87Eleven Entertainment. Ballerina is set to be released on June 6, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch Collider's Dune interview with Sharon Duncan-Brewster below. The John Wick TV series, The Continental is streaming on Peacock now.

