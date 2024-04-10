The Big Picture Ballerina footage at CinemaCon promises action-packed vengeance with familiar faces and new characters, including the return of John Wick.

Despite facing multiple setbacks, Ballerina looked ready to dance at CinemaCon today during Lionsgate’s presentation. The Len Wiseman-helmed feature has been in the news for all the wrong reasons as of late, after it was announced that John Wick franchise director, Chad Stahelski, would be stepping in to ensure the off-shoot would do right by the films that came before it. Even with all these troubling rumors and having its release date swapped with The Crow, we can say that the Ana de Armas-led project is going to be worth the wait when it dances into cinemas on June 6, 2025. The first-look teaser that played for those in attendance at the event was nothing short of the action one would expect from the franchise first made famous by Keanu Reeves.

The teaser puts de Armas’ Rooney on a path of vengeance, with a slew of familiar faces like Anjelica Huston and Ian McShane popping in throughout. Welcoming the young killer into the assassin’s safehouse — the Continental — was the late Lance Reddick in what will be the legendary actor’s final appearance as Charon. The first-look also tossed in some new-to-the-universe characters like that of Norman Reedus, who looks like he’ll fit in seamlessly. Finally, the last moments gave the audience what they were waiting for — an appearance from the Baba Yaga himself, Reeves’ John Wick, who has come to share his help and wisdom with Rooney.

What Is ‘Ballerina’ About?

As the audience at CinemaCon was told, the studio moved to have Ballerina take place between the third and fourth John Wick films for a number of reasons. But, the two main ones were due to the character’s introduction in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum and the questions surrounding the titular assassin’s fate at the end of the fourth feature. The movie will expand on the backstory of Rooney (de Armas), whom we briefly saw during Parabellum, and follow her on a vengeful quest to hunt down the killers who murdered her family.

Along with de Armas, Huston, McShane, Reddick, Reedus, and Reeves, Ballerina will also star Gabriel Byrne (Hereditary), Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Dune), David Castañeda (The Umbrella Academy), and Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace).

As of right now, the teaser hasn’t been released to the public, but stay tuned to Collider for more information about Ballerina and learn all about it in our helpful guide. For now, start at the beginning and stream John Wick on Peacock.

