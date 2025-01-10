The John Wick franchise started out as a singular movie about a recently widowed man's quest to seek vengeance against those who killed his dog. The 2014 action thriller has since expanded into a bigger franchise, with the following three chapters — as is the case with the first outing — boasting mostly positive reviews. With the prequel series, The Continental, proving to be a hit amongst audiences, a new spin-off will once again test how the franchise will fare this 2025. Following a slew of clips and photos last year, USA Today unveils a new image from Ballerina, an upcoming female-led spin-off starring Ana de Armas as Eve Macarro.

The outlet has been releasing various photos from movies that are expected to grace cinemas this year, including Ballerina. Also called From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, the new image teases de Armas getting her "John Wick" on while clad in a dazzling red dress. The fifth film in the John Wick franchise was originally scheduled for a 2024 theatrical release but was moved to June 6, 2025, as Lionsgate decided to shoot additional scenes. In addition to de Armas, who is no stranger to starring in action features, the spin-off — set between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4 — also features John Wick newcomers Norman Reedus, Gabriel Byrne, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and David Castañeda.

What To Expect in ‘Ballerina’?

Image via Lionsgate, USA Today

Ballerina, sure, got some big shoes to fill, with the last movie from the franchise garnering an even higher Rotten Tomatoes score of 94%. While it's still too early to assume how well the upcoming spin-off will perform critically, recent comments from the actors are enough to raise expectations. Similar to Keanu Reeves's John Wick, de Armas's Eve Macarro is a revenge-driven assassin. It will follow the ballerina-assassin, who seeks to avenge her dead father. But if there's one thing we should know about the character, it's that she's not John Wick in any way.

"I think there are some trademarks in the style of the fights in John Wick, and things that he does that are very particular to him. But because in this movie we’re seeing through Eve’s eyes the background of that training that John had, and how these assassins and ballerinas, how these people become these assassins, there are some little details that are the same, but Eve Macarro is Eve Macarro. She’s not John Wick," de Armas recently told Collider.

The Len Wiseman-directed Ballerina will also feature the return of some familiar faces, including Ian McShane as Winston, Anjelica Huston as the Director, and Reeves as the iconic John Wick. Sadly, Ballerina will also mark the late Lance Reddick's final on-screen appearance. The actor passed away back in 2023 at the age of 60.

You can check out the new photo from Ballerina above.

