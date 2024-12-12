Although it’s been filled with updates on future projects and spin-offs, it’s been a relatively quiet year for the John Wick franchise after the success of John Wick: Chapter 4, which grossed over $440 million at the worldwide box office on its way to earning knock out reviews from critics and audiences. The next project on the slate is Ballerina, the spin-off movie starring Ana de Armas, which is due in theaters on June 6, 2025. The first trailer for Ballerina was released not long ago, and now the Ballerina socials just dropped another new look at the film, which includes John Wick veterans Ian McShane and the late Lance Reddick, who portray Winston and Charon in the franchise, respectively. The photo shows Charon checking Armas’ Eve into the hotel while Winston keeps a close eye on them.

In addition to Keanu Reeves returning to reprise his role as John Wick along with McShane and Reddick, Ballerina is also returning Anjelica Huston as The Director, who features in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, but was absent from Chapter 4. Also joining the cast is The Walking Dead veteran Norman Reedus, who will play Pine in the upcoming John Wick spin-off film, along with Catalina Sandino Moreno. Abraham Popoola, best known for his role in Andor and also Cruella, who is also set to star in Nicolas Cage’s Spider-Noir, will play Frank in Ballerina, and the rest of the ensemble is filled out by Gabriel Byrne, David Castañeda, Robert Maaser, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Anne Parillaud, Ava Joyce McCarthy, Togo Igawa, Jaroslav Vundrle, Caleb Spillyards, Marc Cram, and Zac Ladkin.

Who Is Writing and Directing ‘Ballerina’?

Image via Lionsgate

Len Wiseman is directing Ballrina with a script from Shay Hatten and Derek Kolstad receiving credit for his prior work on the John Wick franchise. Wiseman has been working mostly in TV lately on shows such as Swamp Thing, The Gifted, and Lucifer, but he has directed movies such as Live Free or Die Hard (Bruce Willis) and Underworld (Kate Beckinsale). Hatten most recently wrote the screenplay for both of Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon movies, and he also wrote John Wick 3 and 4, as well as Army of the Dead. John Wick director Chad Stahelksi is also credited as a producer on Ballerina.

Ballerina is due in theaters on June 6, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the project and watch John Wick: Chapter 4 on Starz.

