The John Wick universe looks like it's never going to stop expanding, and Ballerina will be the next project to take a dive into the world of hitmen, funky coins and flowery Latin names. Led by Ana de Armas as Eve Macarro, a ballerina-turned-assassin, the spin-off introduces new layers of mystery to the world, while retaining familiar faces, including Ian McShane’s enigmatic Winston.

At CCXP in Brazil earlier this month, McShane and de Armas spoke with Collider’s Erick Massoto about their characters and the dynamic they share in the upcoming film. When asked about Winston’s connection to Eve, McShane revealed a deep history between the two characters. “Well, I’ve met her before. Also, I knew her mother and father, as we say,” McShane said, as he hinted at a shared backstory that goes beyond what we see on screen.

“I know secrets about her that she will try to find out later on. Obviously, I kept tabs on her over the years since she’s been under the ballet tutelage of the character of Anjelica Huston. But Winston, you still don’t know who he is, which is kind of nice. He’s the more enigmatic character.”

Ana de Armas Plays "Baby Yaga" in 'Ballerina'

Now, an air of mystery isn't exactly new for John Wick fans by this point, particularly when it comes to Winston, who is an enigma, wrapped in a puzzle, and from what McShane says, that won't be any different by the end of the movie, while adding a delightful new nickname to the world of Wick.

“At the end of the movie — I’m not giving anything away — you still don’t know more about the relationship. All I can say is that he admires her. I mean, a ballerina and an assassin? That’s a lethal combination. He tries to warn her, but of course, she ignores him completely. But it’ll be interesting. She is the Baby Yaga; John Wick is the Baba Yaga.”

De Armas added her own perspective, teasing Winston’s protective instincts toward Eve that would be evident to audiences throughout the movie. “You have a weakness for Baby Yaga,” she quipped, to which McShane replied with a laugh, “I have a weakness for Baby Yaga. Well, after four films with Keanu Reeves, it was time. It was lovely.”

Ballerina is set to arrive in cinemas on 6 June 2025. The previous installment, John Wick: Chapter 4, is currently streaming on Starz. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the world of John Wick.

