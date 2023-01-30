We are now just a few months away from John Wick: Chapter 4 as the release date approaches, and the marketing for the feature has ramped up with loads of new information. While Chapter 4 continues John’s story, there are also spin-offs to look forward to. A three-episode miniseries prequel titled The Continental will debut later this year, with Colin Woodell as a young Winston. Then there’s the Ana de Armas starring Ballerina movie which will feature cameos from franchise mainstays. In a new interview with Total Film, Keanu Reeves shared his experience working with Armas on the spinoff.

Ballerina will see Armas as a ballerina assassin named Rooney, who is on the hunt for her family's murderers. The feature will take place between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 and Chapter 4. Fans have seen a glimpse of this assassin school in the last feature, where John meets ‘The Director’ (Anjelica Huston). "It’s a cool story," Reeves shares. The feature is directed by Les Wiseman from a script by Emerald Fennell and Shay Hatten, who is also credited for the story.

Reeves adds of his cameo in the movie, "Len Wiseman has a vision, but is also embracing, affectionately, the world of John Wick. Ian McShane is in it as Winston. So I felt that there was a cool handoff of stewardship, and it was fun to put the suit on again, however briefly. There’s a reason for [John] to be in Ballerina; it’s very organic.” And the action star is all praises about Armas leading the film: “And working with Ana was great. She really loves action, and she’s really good at it."

Image via Summit Entertainment

The actress previously shared her experience performing stunts alongside Reeves: “This is a whole movie, another level. But the other day, Keanu and I were rehearsing our very difficult stunt scene, and this man is just rolling and throwing me and doing crazy stunts. And I’m like — I can’t complain anymore. Because he is doing it! He truly is the best.”

Along with Armas in the lead, and the return of Reeves and Ian McShane, Huston will also reprise her role. Further, rounding off the Ballerina cast is Lance Reddick as Charon, while Gabriel Byrne, Norman Reedus, and Catalina Sandino Moreno are set to appear in undisclosed roles.

Currently, no release date has been announced for Ballerina, but stay tuned to Collider for future updates.