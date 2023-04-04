This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Lionsgate has finally set a release date for Ballerina, the highly-anticipated John Wick spinoff starring Ana de Armas as the titular character. The spinoff has been developing since the release of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, when the character of Rooney was introduced, played by Unity Phelan.

In Parabellum, John Wick fans discover more about the killer’s past when Keanu Reeves’ deadly assassin tries to take shelter from the High Table with the Ruska Roma, the crime family who raised him to be a gun-fu machine since he was a child. In the movie, we glimpse Rooney, a Ruska Roma assassin trained as a ballerina, as all female killers of the family are. Exploring the Ruska Roma and John Wick’s past was too enticing for Lionsgate, so they announced a Ballerina spinoff with de Armas taking over the leading role.

How Does Ballerina Connect to John Wick?

Last year, during the CCXP event in São Paulo, Brazil, Reeves revealed that Ballerina occurs between Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4, which is now breaking the franchise’s box office records in theaters. Since there’s a six months gap between the third and fourth chapters of John Wick’s saga, as director Chad Stahelski recently told us, the events of Ballerina must happen inside this short window. In addition, we also know Reeves will come back as his beloved killer for the spinoff in a role that is much more than a cameo. Ian McShane and the late Lance Reddick will also reprise their franchise roles, helping to create the connectivity between Ballerina and the John Wick franchise.

While little is known about Ballerina’s plot, the movie should deal with the aftermath of Parabellum, when the Ruska Roman fell from the High Table’s grace after helping John Wick. The spinoff could kick off a new franchise, with de Armas taking the lead role in multiple sequels, a welcome sight considering John Wick: Chapter 4’s ending. The spinoff could also give fans new insight into the franchise’s future. Lionsgate is developing a mysterious movie set in the same assassin universe, which Ballerina could help set up.

The next production set in the John Wick universe is The Continental series, which is expected to premiere on Peacock this September. After that, fans will have to wait a while longer before catching Ballerina in theaters, as the movie is set to release on June 7, 2024. For more on John Wick, here's our interview with Chad Stahelski for Chapter 4.