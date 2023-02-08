Lena Headey, Yara Shahid, Isabela Merced, Lana Condor, Millicent Simmonds, and Iris Apatow are set to star in the upcoming action thriller Ballerina Overdrive. The feature will be helmed by Vicky Jewson (The Witcher: Blood Origin) from a script by Kate Freund.

Ballerina Overdrive follows a troupe of ballerinas who find themselves fighting for survival as they attempt to escape from a remote inn after their bus breaks down on the way to a dance competition. Award-winning stunt designers Heidi Moneymaker and Renae Moneymaker (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Project Artemis) will create the film’s dance-based action choreography. Given the premise of the movie, it’ll be exciting to see all these young actors partake in thrilling action sequences. Filming will begin in Serbia second quarter of 2023.

Five time Emmy nominee Headey is well known for portraying Cersei Lannister in HBO’s widely acclaimed series Game of Thrones. Her other credits include 300 and the 2021 thriller Gunpowder Milkshake. Condor is perhaps best known for Netflix’s global hit film franchise To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before opposite Noah Centineo, and was recently seen in HBO Max’s sci-fi romantic comedy Moonshot. She will be next seen in Warner Bros’ Coyote v. Acme.

Image via Netflix

Shahidi will next appear as Tinker Bell in Disney’s upcoming live-action Peter Pan & Wendy and in the fan-favorite series Grown-ish. Merced most recently appeared in Rosaline and Father of the Bride after starring in the titular role in Dora and the Lost City of Gold. She’ll be next seen in Sony’s highly anticipated Madame Web as well as the film adaptation of John Green’s Turtles All the Way Down. Simmonds' credits include features like Amazon’s Wonderstruck and John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place franchise. Apatow shot to fame with Knocked Up and has since appeared in the film’s 2012 sequel This is 40, Netflix's Love and The Bubble.

Founded by director/producer David Leitch and producer Kelly McCormick, 87North is well known for its production and action design. Their award-winning character-driven features include the likes of Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Bullet Train, Violent Night and John Wick. Undeniably Ballerina Overdrive can be the next box office-smashing all-female action pic.

Currently, no release date has been set for the feature.