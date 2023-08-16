The Big Picture HBO Drama Ballers, starring Dwayne Johnson, has found a new home on Netflix, allowing fans to enjoy all five seasons of the underrated show.

The show, described as a blend of Entourage and Friday Night Lights, showcases Johnson in a more toned-down role, showcasing his comedic charm.

Ballers was a hit during its run, with high viewership and positive reviews before ending in 2019.

Johnson stars as Spencer Strasmore, a former NFL player turned financial manager. Joining his team on the financial side of the Gridiron are Rob Corddry, Omar Miller and breakout John David Washington, who following his turn as NFL player Ricky Jerret, has gone on to star in major Hollywood movies such as BlacKkKlansman and Tenet. The delightful mix of comedy and charm, a staple of Johnson's acting career, and a familiarity with the world in which the show inhabits helped Ballers played well with audiences and critics alike.

Was Ballers a Hit?

Created by Entourage writer/producer Stephen Levinson, Ballers scores a respectable 72% with critics and a touchdown-worth 89% with audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Premiering in 2015, the series ran for a total of 47 episodes across its five seasons. The show was an instant hit and according to Nielsen, the inaugural season was HBOs most-watched 30-minute show in six years at the time of airing in 2015 and had the third-best average viewership for HBO comedies.

The show's finale came in 2019 following a drop in audiences and less favorable reviews compared to the show's heyday. As has become a habit for Johnson, the former-wrestler turned Hollywood star took to Instagram to announce the show's end, saying; "my heart is full of gratitude to all of you for rockin’ with us every season... To me, the opportunity Ballers created for so many others, is the real gold of our show." Now, Johnson and co. can welcome a new team of fans thanks to Ballers arrival on Netflix, as the streaming giant lands another pillar of content for subscribers to binge. Check out Netflix's trailer below.