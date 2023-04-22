There are loads of movies out there that are so-bad-it's-good, but thankfully, they also usually don't cost very much to make... but what happens when a movie costs $70 million and is so bad that it gets a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes? That's when you end up with Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever, an action "thriller" that is more concerned with copying the popular tropes of its day than it is actually delivering any sort of excitement for its audience. That being said, the film isn't an entirely miserable experience. As a matter of fact, it's got loads of moments that are so incredibly mishandled that they make for a great laugh. These laughs only last for so long though, until it seems as though the filmmakers are doing their very best to bore you to tears. Sheesh, "Ballistic" is anything but that.

What in the World is 'Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever'?

Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever was directed by Wych Kaosayananda (who, at the time, went by Kaos... yes, pronounced "chaos"), and was released in 2002. The film stars an incredibly bored Antonio Banderas and a wildly mishandled Lucy Liu as Jeremiah Ecks and Sever, respectively. The film has an unnecessarily dense plot, so much so that trying to find an adequate summation of its events feels impossible. Basically, Ecks and Sever are two secret agents who are initially forced into combat with each other, until some startling revelations force them to team up against a greater threat. It's one of the many Matrix ripoffs that flooded theaters in the early 21st century, full of slow-motion shots, flips, infinite rounds of ammunition being fired off, leather outfits, and too many pairs of sunglasses. All of this is dolloped off by lacking any sense of what made The Wachowski's original film great, so that's a recipe for success, right? Well, the film cost a hefty $70 million to make, grossed a light $20.2 million, and has earned a fat 0% on Rotten Tomatoes. Yikes. It's one of those movies.

So Bad It's Good Movies

Here's the thing, there are loads of movies that are terrible, but you can still have a great time with them. Think Tommy Wiseau's The Room, Birdemic: Shock and Terror, or Troll 2. These movies weren't ever going to land a massive audience and rake in boatloads of dough, but because they were cheap, they'd at least stand a chance at making their money back. That and, if you're in the right mindset at least, they're so inept that they're hilarious. These movies typically dropped the ball (well, every ball), but managed to strangely find success in their shortcomings. Well, that's not the case for Ecks vs. Sever. It's very likely that this movie still has not made its budget of a whopping $70 million back, seeing as it barely made over $20 million in its initial release. It would be a massive undertaking to try and make up that $50 million difference with a movie that's so boring, so lifeless, and so insecure that it can't seem to grab its own cult fan base. That being said, it's kind of the perfect movie for one?

For a movie that's supposed to be riveting, Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever seems to make it its mission to be as lifeless and uninteresting as possible. There are loads of long, tiring conversations that explain a ton about these two secret agents to the audience, but rarely ever do we see them do anything of merit. It doesn't help that Antonio Banderas seems like he's about to fall asleep in every frame of his performance. There's a subplot about Jeremiah Ecks' dead wife, another in which Sever kidnaps a little kid (Aidan Drummond), and a bunch of nonsense about nanotech weapons, but all of this exposition is delivered like an afterthought for these characters. It's all so overcomplicated! Everyone is talking to someone, but no one ever seems to be listening - not even the audience! This film can't even really hold the flag of having memorable, hilariously bad dialogue. Every spoken word feels like it's made of wood. Forget the dialogue, this is an action movie! So, does it deliver in that aspect? No!

Even the Action is Atrocious!

It's an amazing experience watching an action movie that is so full of stunts and explosions, yet is also so lifeless. Just dead in the water! To give credit where credit's due, Ecks vs. Sever has about nine thousand explosions in it, and they all are absolutely massive. In the middle of the film, there's a huge shootout in Vancouver led by Sever that is ridiculously catastrophic and filled with so many pyrotechnics, to the point where the movie... almost becomes fun for a moment. Cars, buildings, and missiles continue to blow up to the point that you can't help but laugh almost every time. It's comical how much is destroyed here, but what makes it comical is how unexciting it all is!

So much is being put on the screen to thrill the audience, but nothing is being done behind the camera to bring these moments to life. Everything is shot from static angles, so there's no life to the cinematography or anything. It's like our director, Kaos, just points the camera at his actors and seems to call "uh... action?" There's no confidence in any of the shot compositions! It's an action movie without any understanding of the fact that the contents of a shot aren't the only things that make a movie invigorating! Imagine watching explosions on a screen for 91 minutes, but you don't have any context for why these explosions are happening, and there's no effort being made to at least frame the shot in a way that makes these explosions look cool. It doesn't take long for you to start feeling numb watching these scenes. This is all masked with plenty of slow motion and leather outfits in an attempt to "be cool like The Matrix", but this goes over about as successfully as grossing $20 million on a budget of $70 million.

Even A-Listers Can't Save 'Ballistic'

Any time anyone is being killed in Ecks vs. Sever, you don't find yourself caring all that much because the actors on the screen don't seem to care either! Antonio Banderas is one of the most fun movie stars of the last 30 years, but here, it seems as though he knew he had a turd on his hands. For the entirety of the movie, his eyes are glazed over as he mumbles through every line of dialogue. Even in the action scenes, he just kind of fumbles his way into hitting his marks so that the team can say that they got the shot. It's a shame!

Lucy Liu is a similar caliber of actor, and even though she's trying her best with the material she's been given, her character is so underwritten that she's boring on arrival. There's something here about her being a mother, but it never goes anywhere. This is confirmed when we see her child in a picture at one point. Later in the film, Ecks oddly exclaims that Sever is a mother. Okay, so she has the potential for an emotional arc! But there is absolutely no exploration of that aspect at all. It doesn't help that Lucy Liu just isn't dialing in her action-star power in the way that she tries with the film's dramatic moments. This is one of the stars of Kill Bill: Volume 1 and the early 2000s Charlie's Angels reboot and made right around the same time as those films, so you'd think that she'd bring her A-game? Like Banderas, Liu had to have known what she was in for and proceeded to collect a paycheck. Hey, everyone's gotta get paid somehow!

Even though Ecks vs. Sever is hilariously bad, it also tries to carve out some good knee slappers on its own dime... and never lands any of them. There are multiple attempts at jokes throughout the film, probably in an attempt to capture the kind of levity that comes with jokes in movies like Die Hard or John Wick. There's one bit in particular when Ecks has an uncomfortable interaction with a little girl who stops him from smoking a cigarette indoors. The girl is given nothing to do but nod her head no, and Banderas is meant to look like he doesn't know whether or not to light his cigarette. Kaos holds on the two for what feels like 100 years, and eventually, cuts away. It's excruciating. Any time a so-bad-it's-good movie tries to kid around with its audience, it just makes the viewer want to go home.

Ballistic: Ecks vs Sever is truly abominable. You'd think that a movie that cost $70 million would have had a bit more quality control over it, but I guess there is such a thing as a bad miracle after all. I mean, the writing was on the wall before the film even hit theaters. What other movie can say that its own video game adaptation decided to adapt the first draft of its script instead of the finished film, then release it ten months before the movie? And apparently, that game is great! Looks like someone made the right call. Listen, if you like watching train wrecks on screen, films like 2015's Fantastic Four that cost an unreal amount of money yet manage to miss every single mark along the way, then this movie is for you. Ballistic: Ecks vs Sever does everything wrong, all for one truly pretty penny... but hey, that's why we're still here talking about it.