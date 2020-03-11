Exclusive Clip: Doc Hammer Guest Stars on Insane ‘Ballmastrz 9009’ Season 2 Episode

Adult Swim’s upcoming episode of Ballmastrz 9009, airing this Sunday, March 15th (into Monday) at 12:15am ET/PT, features guest star Doc Hammer (Venture Bros.) in a role that’s as outlandish as the series itself. He voices a flashy agent who comes between Ace and the team in “Dance Dance Convolution?! Egos Warped by the Hair Gel of Hubris! Atonement, NOW!” And we’ve got an early, exclusive clip to offer you a tease of his over-the-top character on this already insane animated series.

You can catch up on Season 1 here, but if you’re all aboard the Ballmastrz train, you’re probably already smack in the middle of Season 2. In it, the Leptons are back after the burning spirit of teamwork in their hearts’ inspired the offbeat oddballs to win their first game. Now, they’re actually showing moments of non-suckage! Led by Gaz Digzy and supercharged by the awesome power of Ballmastr, the team will wrestle new foes as they claw their way to the top. Will The Leptons continue to surprise fans and reach their ultimate goal: a chance to play for the coveted Crazyar Cup in the Grand Championship? Or will the seductive distractions of newfound fame sideline them for good?

Check out our exclusive clip below ahead of the episode’s debut this weekend:

A smooth-talking manager molds Ace into a popstar and Ace-mania takes the consortium by storm.

And as a bonus, here’s the Season 2 trailer to get you all the way caught up:

Created by Christy Karacas (Superjail!) and produced by Titmouse, the quarter-hour animated series stars Natasha Lyonne (Orange Is the New Black), who reprises her role as the voice of Gaz Digzy, along with returning cast members Eric Bauza (Unikitty!), Jessica DiCicco (The Loud House), Karacas, Dana Snyder (Aqua Teen Hunger Force) and Dave Willis (Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell).

Special guest stars this season also include Ed Asner, Rachel Dratch, Jo Firestone, Stephanie Sheh and Cree Summer.