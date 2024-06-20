The Big Picture Mark Wahlberg and Paul Walter Hauser star in Amazon's action comedy Balls Up, directed by Peter Farrelly of Ricky Stanicky fame.

The duo play incompetent marketing execs on a wild adventure at a soccer match, causing chaos, and being hunted across the country.

Hauser continues to shine in Hollywood with various roles, including The Fantastic Four.

Amazon MGM Studios has booked two bankable stars for their next project titled Balls Up. Billed as an action comedy, the feature marks Amazon's fourth collaboration with Skydance and will star genre staple, Mark Wahlberg and Richard Jewell breakout, Paul Walter Hauser, per Deadline. The film will be directed by Peter Farrelly who recently helmed Prime Video's star-studded comedy Ricky Stanicky.

Per plot details, Balls Up is set up as a buddy comedy that will see Wahlberg and Hauser teaming up as two marketing executives, incompetent ones of course. After both get fired for a costly mistake at work that sees an important client lose a sponsorship opportunity, they set off to revel at a major soccer match using free tickets. Their wild adventure will include drunken debauchery that will see them step on too many toes and have them "hunted by every person across the country." The script is penned by frequent collaborators Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese who provided the script for the hotly anticipated superhero movie, Deadpool & Wolverine set to release next month. Both will equally serve as producers on the feature alongside Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, and Andrew Muscato.

A two-time Academy Award winner and thrice a Golden Globe Award winner, Mark Wahlberg has shown an incredible range with several acclaimed roles. Though he established his place in Hollywood as an action star, Wahlberg has recently tilted towards comedies but maintains his predictability nonetheless. His most recent buddy comedy saw him team up with Kevin Hart in Netflix's Me Time (2022). His next entry in the genre was Skydance's The Family Plan which, although receiving some tongue-lashing from critics, fared better among audiences. His upcoming slate includes Netflix’s The Union co-starring Halle Berry, Mel Gibson’s adventure Flight Risk, and the crime thriller Play Dirty from Amazon MGM.

Peter Farrelly Is Keeping Booked And Busy

Hollywood can't seem to get enough of Paul Walter Hauser, and we're here for it. Since his Emmy-winning role as murderer Larry Hall in the miniseries Black Bird, the actor has been recording consistent success. This year alone, he has booked a handful of roles, including in an upcoming reboot of Naked Gun where he will take on one of the main roles from the original and a Chris Farley Biopic to be directed by Josh Gad.

He also recently scored a role in the MCU in the upcoming The Fantastic Four. Hauser lent his voice to Embarrassment in Disney/Pixar’s animation Inside Out 2, which is confidently crushing box office records. His upcoming slate includes The Instigators and Americana co-starring Sydney Sweeney.

As always, stay tuned to Collider for updates on Balls Up.