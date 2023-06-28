Get those tissues ready because The Walt Disney Company is aiming to make audiences everywhere cry their eyes out with an all-new modern reimagining of 1942's Bambi. Even those who haven't seen the iconic film are all familiar with the titular naive deer who grows up in a world that is both beautiful and harsh. The Oscar-nominated film is one of many in Disney's vast pantheon of animated content, being the sixth animated feature film to be released by the then-young company following an incredible streak consisting of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, Pinocchio, Fantasia, The Reluctant Dragon, and Dumbo.

Though another live-action remake that features no human characters (at least physically) is certain to ignite debate on whether it qualifies as a live-action remake, Disney remaking Bambi is hardly a surprise. The House of Mouse has been going down the list of its animated classics and updating them in a live-action capacity for quite some time now, with some of the most recent examples including Peter Pan and Wendy and The Little Mermaid. The trend shows no sign of stopping, with other upcoming live-action reimaginings including Moana, Lilo & Stitch, The Aristocats, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and even the film that started it all, Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.

A live-action Bambi remake was announced in January 2020 and information about the project has been fairly sparse since then. That was until June 2023, when it was announced an Academy Award-winning filmmaker would be taking the reins to bring this animated classic to life. To learn more about the upcoming film's director, writers, plot, and more, here is everything we know so far about the live-action Bambi remake.

Bambi Release Date 1942-08-14 Director David Hand Cast Hardie Albright, Stan Alexander, Bobette Audrey, Peter Behn, Thelma Boardman, Janet Chapman Rating G Runtime 70 Main Genre Animation Genres Animation, Documentary, Drama, Family Studio Walt Disney Pictures Writers Felix Salten, Perce Pearce, Larry Morey, Vernon Stallings, Melvin Shaw, Carl Fallberg Tagline A great love story. Website http://movies.disney.com/bambi

When Is the Live-Action Bambi Remake Coming Out?

Image via The Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company has not yet revealed a release date nor a release window for Bambi as of this writing. The pre-production process only seems to have recently gotten underway let alone the casting process. We'll just have to be patient and wait and see when we can see Bambi, Thumper, Flower, and the rest of the animal friends return to screens. The film likely won't be arriving until 2025 or 2026 at the earliest, and a Spring release would probably be the most appropriate. Disney does have dates already set for March 7 and April 11 in 2025 as well as March 27 and April 17 in 2026, so the film could land on one of those dates.

Where Can You Watch the Live-Action Bambi Remake?

Image via Disney

Another mystery regarding the live-action Bambi remake is where it will be released, as Disney has released these remakes both theatrically and through streaming. Despite typically lukewarm reviews, nearly all the company's live-action films have performed remarkably well in theaters. That was certainly the case for The Little Mermaid, though the film did underperform in international waters. The remake of The Lion King, in particular, is the ninth highest-grossing theatrical film of all time.

However, Disney has also released some of its live-action features on Disney+ to decent success. This includes the Disney+ launch title Lady and the Tramp as well as the recently released Peter Pan and Wendy. The Bambi remake will almost certainly be coming to Disney+ eventually, but the question of when still remains. It's honestly fairly difficult to say if Bambi will be getting a theatrical release or skip theaters entirely to go to Disney+. Bambi is certainly a recognizable brand, but it may not be relevant enough today for a big theater debut.

Is There a Trailer for the Live-Action Bambi Remake?

Bambi has not yet begun filming, so there's no footage available to create a trailer quite yet. We likely won't get to see what Bambi and his friends look like in live-action until the film is well into the pre-production phase.

Who Stars in the Live-Action Bambi Remake?

Image via NBC

No casting announcements for Bambi have been made at this time. More than likely, the entire cast will consist of voice-over roles and be quite minimal, given that Bambi is traditionally a very visually driven story. The only chance of seeing any human characters comes in if Disney decides to give a bit more screen time to the infamous hunters.

What Is the Live-Action Bambi Remake About?

Image via The Walt Disney Company

The new Bambi film is expected to stay pretty faithful to the film that it's based on. For those who are unfamiliar with the 1942 classic, the plot synopsis for the original movie reads as follows:

"In the heart of the forest, Bambi takes his first wobbly steps and sets out to explore his new world with his friends: a lovable rabbit called Thumper and a bashful skunk named Flower. Their adventures together include skating on "stiff" water, frolicking through the woods and getting acquainted with all the other intriguing inhabitants of the forest. But that is only part of the story. Guided by the wise Friend Owl, the young prince also learns valuable lessons about love, loss, and life."

The synopsis does leave out an infamously sad moment, which if you don't know what that moment is already, get ready to cry.

Who Is Making the Live-Action Bambi Remake?

Disney announced in June 2023 that the live-action Bambi remake would be directed by Sarah Polley, who had just recently won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay thanks to her work on Women Talking. Prior to her long-deserved Oscar win, Polly also directed several other films of great renown, such as Away from Her, Take This Waltz, and Stories We Tell. In the writing department are Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel), Lindsey Beer (Sierra Burgess Is a Loser), Micah Fizerman-Blue (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), and Noah Harpster (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil). The film is also reported to have more of a musical tone than the original, with Grammy-winning musician Kacey Musgraves attached to pen songs and music for the Bambi remake. The film will be produced by Chris Weitz (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Paul Weitz (Fatherhood), and Andrew Miano (The Farewell) through their production company Depth of Field.

Is the Original Bambi Available to Stream on Disney+?

Image via Disney

Of course, one of Disney's oldest and greatest animated films is available to watch on Disney+. If you really want to see everything Bambi related in the Bambi universe, you can also find the straight-to-video midquel, Bambi 2: The Great Prince of the Forest, on Disney+ as well. The only Bambi story that most definitely won't be coming to Disney+ is the unofficial Bambi: The Reckoning, which comes courtesy of the same team behind Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.