The Poohniverse is getting ready to once again turn the audience's favorite childhood tales into unpredictable nightmares. Bloody Disgusting has revealed new posters for two of the franchise's upcoming movies. Bambi: The Reckoning and Pinochio: Unstrung will take the elements viewers know from these stories and turn them into violent horror tales that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. It won't be easy to escape the animal in search of vengeance and the puppet that was brought to life through unconventional methods.

The first poster revealed was the one from Bambi: The Reckoning. The movie is scheduled to premiere in theaters at some point next year. While the animated version of the story saw the titular character grieving the death of his mother, the new movie directed by Dan Allen will see the animal wreaking havoc due to his loss. The premise of Bambi: The Reckoning follows Xana (Roxanne McKee) and her young son trying to survive against Bambi's rage.

The second installment from the Poohniverse that was showcased in the new posters was Pinocchio: Unstrung. Other iterations of the character have shown the puppet grateful at the chance of having a life of his own. But the Pinocchio from the movie directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield won't be as friendly as his name would lead audiences to believe. Showing a hand covered in blood (presumably Gepetto's), the poster from Pinocchio: Unstrung makes it clear that the puppet isn't here to play.

What's Next for the Poohniverse?

Even if Rhys Frake-Waterfield is working on multiple stories at the same time, the franchise also known as the Twisted Childhood Cinematic Universe is only getting started. It's been reported that all the monsters introduced in these productions are set to cross paths at some point in a story currently titled Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble. As if that wasn't enough to keep audiences awake at night, Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare is scheduled to be released later this year.

The Twisted Childhood Cinematic Universe would be nothing without the monster that started it all. That is why a third Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey installment is currently in development. The antagonist portrayed by Craig David Dowsett was ready to teach Christopher Robin (Nikolai Leon) a lesson when he first appeared on the big screen last year, but that was only the beginning of his journey. It won't be long before the franchise created by Rhys Frake-Waterfield launches its biggest crossover yet.

You can check out the new posters from the Twisted Childhood Cinematic Universe below. Bambi: The Reckoning and Pinocchio: Unstrung are both scheduled to premiere in theaters in 2025.