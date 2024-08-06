The Big Picture The new movie, Bambi: The Reckoning, will portray the innocent deer as a violent, vengeful character.

The film will follow Bambi seeking revenge for his mother's death, making it a dark twist on the classic tale.

Director Dan Allen will helm the movie, with a cast including Roxanne McKee, Nicola Wright, and Tom Mulheron.

Bambi: The Reckoning will be the next movie to be a part of the horrifying cinematic universe that began with Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. A new poster from the upcoming movie has been released (via Bloody Disgusting), giving audiences a new look at the story that will present a classic tale in a new light. The original journey written by Felix Salten follows a young deer as he attempts to find a new life after suffering a tragic loss. However, Bambi: The Reckoning will introduce a new version of the character capable of doing many violent, unpredictable, and dangerous things.

The new poster for Bambi: The Reckoning shows the titular deer surrounded by the main cast of the movie. While other adaptations of the classic tale have shown the character trying to cope with his grief, the upcoming movie directed by Dan Allen will send Bambi on a quest for revenge. Bambi won't let his mother's death go by without consequences. Xana (Roxanne McKee) and her young son will have to do everything they can to escape the deer's rage. Bambi: The Reckoning won't be the fairy tale everyone knows and loves.

The cast of Bambi: The Reckoning will also include Nicola Wright, Tom Mulheron and Samira Mighty. The human characters of this story will need to find a way to deal with Bambi before the deer can kill them. Before sitting in the director's chair for the upcoming story, Dan Allen worked on titles such as It Came From Below and Night Patrol. The screenplay for Bambi: The Reckoning was written by Rhys Warrington.

The Legacy of 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Continues

Image via Bloody Disgusting

No one could've predicted how quickly Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey would become a success for Altitude Film Distribution once it was released in theaters. But the adaptation quickly became the start of the Twisted Childhood Cinematic Universe. A sequel titled Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 was released earlier this year, and several other installments are planned for the future of the franchise. Time will tell how far the franchise will go after the release of Bambi: The Reckoning. But for now, Xana and her son need to stay alive while being haunted by a grief-stricken monster.

You can check out the new poster from Bambi: The Reckoning above before the movie premieres in theaters next year.