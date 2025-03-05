This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Get ready to fear the deer, as Jagged Edge Productions has released the official trailer for Bambi: The Reckoning, the latest entry in the Twisted Childhood Universe or "Poohniverse." The film, as with others in the franchise, brings a horror-based take on classic children's stories, and by the looks of the trailer, the often-lovable deer Bambi appears to be out for blood — not exactly like Disney's version of the character.

The trailer depicts a trio of people who get involved in a car crash on a dark road. It soon becomes clear what caused the crash: a maniacal, angry version of Bambi the deer, complete with razor-sharp teeth. The trailer shows off Bambi as he rampages through the forest, and as people team up to try and stop him, it becomes clear that this Bambi is doing just fine without his mother, killing anyone who stands in his way. "The plan is to draw it out of the shadows," one man ominously says, though this may be easier said than done.

Bambi: The Reckoning stars an ensemble cast of Roxanne McKee, Tom Mulheron, Nicola Wright, Samira Might, and Alex Cooke. It was directed by Dan Allen from a screenplay by Rhys Warrington. The film is produced by Scott Chambers and Rhys-Frake Waterfield for Jagged Edge, the production banner behind the Twisted Childhood Universe films.

