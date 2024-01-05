The Big Picture Band of Brothers changed the landscape of "event television" by exploring key conflicts of World War II through the eyes of core characters.

Andrew Scott's performance as Private John D. Hall in Day of Days showcases the emotional impact of war and the importance of character development.

The miniseries format of Band of Brothers demonstrated that television could deliver high-quality storytelling comparable to theatrical films, leading to more prestige World War II projects.

Often considered to be one of the crowning achievements in the history of HBO, Band of Brothers changed the nature of “event television” forever. While there had been films like Saving Private Ryan and The Thin Red Line that had chronicled elements of World War II from the perspective of the Allied forces, Band of Brothers took on the ambitious task of exploring almost every critical conflict through the eyes of a core group of characters. Producers Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg crafted a heartbreaking, disturbing, yet ultimately inspiring story that celebrated the real heroes of history. As powerful as it was, Band of Brothers was not a pleasant filming experience due to the show’s emphasis on authenticity.

Who Does Andrew Scott Play in ‘Band of Brothers?'

Based on the nonfiction novel of the same name by Stephen E. Ambrose, Band of Brothers explores the men of "Easy" Company, 2nd Battalion, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division. The series begins during the soldiers’ experience training in boot camp and follows them through several pivotal conflicts within the war, including the Battle of the Bulge, Operation Market Garden, and D-Day. Although the series primarily focuses on the leadership of Major Richard Winters (Damian Lewis) and Captain Lewis Nixon (Ron Livingston), Band of Brothers featured an impressive ensemble cast that provided breakout roles for many young actors.

One of the many young stars that cut their teeth in the industry with a small Band of Brothers role was future Sherlock star Andrew Scott. Scott appears as Private John D. Hall in the episode “Day of Days,” which explores Easy Company’s attempts to parachute into Normandy under heavy enemy fire. While most of Easy Company makes it behind enemy lines, the campaign results in several casualties, including Hall. It also results in the death of First Lieutenant Thomas Meehan (Jason O’Mara), which prompts Winters to step into the leadership position that he would occupy for the rest of the series. Band of Brothers is considered one of the best World War II projects ever because of how emotionally these moments play out.

Despite his relatively brief screen time, Hall has a significant impact on setting the tone of Band of Brothers. While the first episode, “Currahee,” spent time developing what the training regime looked like, “Days of Days” was the first instance in which the series showed how rigorous the combat was. The show has been praised for its authenticity, and it was important to indicate that any character would perish at any given moment. The empathy that Scott generates for Hall within his limited screen time helps to put a human face on the casualties that are suffered in war. It’s also an important moment within Winters’ development as a leader, as he begins to understand that the men under his command will live or die depending on his decisions.

Andrew Scott Couldn’t Stay In Character During 'Band of Brothers'

Despite delivering a scene-stealing performance, filming Band of Brothers was a miserable experience for Scott. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Scott revealed that he “didn’t love playing a soldier” because it was important for him “to have a sense of community on set.” Many of Scott’s co-stars took their roles seriously and engaged in “method acting,” which led them to go through many of the same rigors that the men they were portraying did. Scott “didn't think it was necessary to be in character all the time,” and struggled to relate to his co-stars as a result. Despite ostensibly writing off the chance of playing a soldier again after Band of Brothers, Scott did return to the genre to play Lieutenant Leslie in Sam Mendes’ World War I epic 1917.

Scott wasn’t the only Band of Brothers actor who had a difficult experience getting into character, as his co-star Dominic Cooper admitted that he suffered similar challenges. In an interview with The Guardian, Cooper revealed that Band of Brothers had been his first acting role and that it nearly ended his career as a result. Although he hailed the miniseries as “an incredible project,” Cooper admitted that the production was rife with “camaraderie, competition and masculinity at its highest level.” While the series’ dedication to authenticity involved filming near actual battlefields, Cooper’s comments suggest that some elements of the production may have gone too far in their commitment.

‘Band of Brothers’ Changed HBO Forever

With its meticulous production design, filmmaking, and significant budget, Band of Brothers established that HBO could deliver high-quality miniseries that rivaled the quality of theatrical films. Generally, major stars wouldn’t sign up to appear on a recurring television series, as the filming commitments would be too significant. However, appearing in a miniseries offered acclaimed actors the opportunity to expand on a character within multiple episodes. Band of Brothers proved that television was not a “lesser format,” and that some stories were better suited to be told over multiple installments on the small screen. It would have been nearly impossible to tell all of the stories within Band of Brothers within a theatrical film; the miniseries format gave HBO the freedom to expand upon some of the side characters.

Band of Brothers became the first of several prestige World War II television projects that Hanks and Spielberg produced together. The pair reunited to produce the 2010 miniseries The Pacific, which chronicled the true story of the Pacific Theater conflict during the final stages of the war. While Band of Brothers focused on a large ensemble of interconnected characters, The Pacific focused on the soldiers Robert Leckie (James Badge Dale), Eugene Sledge (Joseph Mazzello), and John Basilone (Jon Seda) from their days before boot camp to the post-war years. It was a darker series that was far less patriotic in its tone compared to Band of Brothers. Hanks and Spielberg are returning to produce Masters of the Air, the highly anticipated Apple TV+ original series about the fighter pilots of the American Eighth Air Force.

