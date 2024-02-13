The Big Picture Band of Brothers offers a realistic depiction of heroism in World War II, emphasizing teamwork over individual achievements.

The show had the input of real heroes from Easy Company, ensuring accuracy and honoring their experiences.

The cast underwent a rigorous boot camp, bonding and experiencing a fraction of the hardships faced by the soldiers they portrayed.

While there have been many great films about World War II, one show utilized a serialized approach to explore the experiences of an entire company of men from their initial days of training to the pivotal final moments of the conflict. While war dramas often highlight the importance of just one critical hero or leader, Band of Brothers by developing a strong comradery between the soldiers, it felt like the actors had developed the same onscreen friendships that their characters had.

It’s not surprising that these relationships felt so authentic, as Steven Spielberg sent the Band of Brothers cast through boot camp to prepare them for their roles. There isn't a doubt that this helped the groundbreaking HBO miniseries change the medium forever, adding to it its all-encompassing depiction of one of the most consequential conflicts in world history.

Real Heroes Were Involved in ‘Band of Brothers'

Based on the novel of the same name by Stephen E. Ambrose, Band of Brothers explores the exploits of “Easy Company,” the 2nd Battalion, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division, during World War II. Band of Brothers offers a more realistic depiction of heroism compared to most war dramas, as it emphasizes the importance of teamwork over the individual achievements of one man. Over the course of the series, Major Richard Winters (Damian Lewis) develops as Easy Company’s inspirational leader, and serves as a source of inspiration when the war appears to be unwinnable. Thanks to the heroism of men like Captain Lewis Nixon (Ron Livingston), Bill Guarnere (Frank John Hughes), Frank Perconte (James Madio), and Ed Heffron (Robin Laing), Easy Company scored critical victories in major conflicts like the Battle of the Bulge and the conflict of Bastogne.

Many of the real heroes portrayed in Band of Brothers helped advise the series, serving as consultants that ensured that the show was as accurate as possible. Surviving members of Easy Company, including Winters, Guarnere, Perconte, Heffron, and Amos Taylor discussed their experience with the showrunners, which helped Spielberg and Tom Hanks map out the narrative of the series. The importance of these historical accounts is emphasized within the opening moments of each episode, which includes interview footage conducted with the veterans. Hearing these men speak their truth serves as an important reminder that while Band of Brothers is a dramatization, it’s based on historical truths that shouldn’t be forgotten.

Several Band of Brothers stars were able to contact the men they were portraying, and several survivors visited the set in order to oversee the performances. While the series’ executive producer, Tom Hanks, admitted that some practices, characters, and battles were condensed for the sake of dramatic storytelling, he felt that the series had conducted deeper research into the events it was covering than most films about the same subject material. In addition to using historical records to map out the show’s costumes, weapons, and makeup, Band of Brothers was screened for veterans in advance of the premiere for a last minute check on its accuracy.

Why Spielberg Sent the ‘Band of Brothers’ Cast to Boot Camp

While much of the research went into the production design and writing, the cast of Band of Brothers underwent real military training prior to the beginning of production. The retired military consultant Captain Dale Dye, who had a limited role in the series as Colonel Robert Sink, led the entire cast in a 10-day boot camp in Hampshire, England, where they learned how to operate like a real military unit. In addition to performing actual military drills, learning to operate their weapons, and performing tactical maneuvers, the cast was forced to stay in their costumes for the duration of the camp. Access to modern technology, such as cell phones, was prohibited; it was a completely immersive experience that resembled the characters’ actual training in the first episode, “Currahee.”

While it was certainly a challenging experience, the boot camp helped the cast bond in the same way that their characters did. Livingston recorded an extensive video diary that chronicled the cast’s collective evolution throughout the camp. Initially, they resisted taking such extreme measures to prepare for the roles, with actor Scott Grimes revealing that some “cried themselves to sleep” after the first night. However, the cast came to recognize that the challenges that they experienced were only a fraction of the hardships that the real Easy Company soldiers went through. While Band of Brothers filmed in many real locations, it was still ultimately a dramatic interpretation of events that could never be recreated.

‘Band of Brothers’ Wasn’t the Only Spielberg Project With a Boot Camp

Although it became a serious talking point leading up to the show’s release, Band of Brothers wasn’t the only Spielberg project that sent its actors to boot camp. During the production of his 1998 World War II epic Saving Private Ryan, Spielberg had Hanks, Tom Sizemore, Jeremy Davies, Edward Burns, Adam Goldberg, and Vin Diesel undergo a serious training regime that involved weapons training, performing military drills, and learning strategic commands. Spielberg purposefully did not send Matt Damon to the boot camp so that the other actors would resent him in the same way that the characters detested his character, Private James Francis Ryan. The palpable friction between Damon and his co-stars is one of the main reasons why Saving Private Ryan’s emotional tension is so effective.

The success of Band of Brothers inspired Spielberg and Hanks to return to the World War II era with its sister shows The Pacific and Masters of the Air; the former was a brutal recounting of the Pacific Theater era of the conflict in Japan, and the later is an action-packed exploration of the 100th Bombardment Group’s contributions in aerial combat. Masters of the Air also forced its actors to go through boot camp; Barry Keoghan revealed that “having that build-up gave us all time to relax around each other” and that it gave him a “real sense of a team going into shooting, knowing that the guys had my back and I had their back.”

