There are three somewhat connected miniseries that aim to showcase World War II in three different ways, based on different non-fiction books, all released between 2001 and 2024. They form something of an unofficial trilogy, but it’s hard to know what to call said trilogy. Maybe it’s best to name it after the first show of the three, 2001’s Band of Brothers, which was mostly about American troops on the Western Front (or the European Theater). That series was followed by The Pacific in 2010 which, fittingly, did a similar thing but for the Pacific Theater of Operations. Then, in 2024, Masters of the Air became the third installment of this miniseries trilogy, following a United States Air Force unit stationed in England that undertook aerial missions into German territory that involved destroying key targets.

Masters of the Air immediately jumps out because many of its combat scenes take place in, you know, the air. It was also the first of the three to be aired somewhere other than HBO, with it being an Apple TV+ series, though some producers and production companies carried over between projects. Maybe it’s the executive producers that tie these three shows together best of all, given Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg have been credited as executive producers on all three, and were additionally credited with being the creators of Band of Brothers. That one aired a few years after Saving Private Ryan came out, so it’s safe to assume attaching names like Hanks and Spielberg to something World War II-related generated significant buzz. Anyway, it’s hopefully not too controversial to suggest a way to rank these three shows, which is what you’ll find below. All three are valuable and have different insights to offer regarding the U.S.’s involvement in World War II, and even the “worst” of the three is still very good. Each show is remarkably cinematic and well-produced… not to mention they each have strong casting, considering how many young stars appeared throughout this “trilogy” before going on to even bigger things.

3 'Masters of the Air' (2024)

Creators: John Shiban, John Orloff

Given the show’s relative recency, it’s a little harder to tell whether there are many soon-to-be-famous actors in Masters of the Air, the same way numerous cast members of Band of Brothers and The Pacific are now more recognizable. The top-billed actor, Austin Butler, is certainly an up-and-comer, especially because he was cast in the show before he found real breakout success in the form of Elvis, and other cast members like Barry Keoghan and Ncuti Gatwa certainly add a little star power. But, as with the prior two shows, Masters of the Air has an ensemble cast and balances numerous characters at once, following numerous people in – or associated with –the 100th Bomb Group. It had the highest budget for any of these three shows, too, likely owing to the extra special effects needed to bring the aerial combat sequences to life.

And the war genre has always been linked to aerial warfare; done well, it can be stunning, as demonstrated by a film as old as 1927's Wings, the first Best Picture winner. Masters of the Air does manage to soar in some of its stronger moments, owing to a capable cast and a solid angle toward World War II that warrants a high budget and a sense of spectacle. It does manage to feel a little overstuffed and scrambled at points, though, perhaps biting off more than it could chew when it came to covering as many characters as possible. The Pacific had some messy moments too, but it was a little more coherent and focused, and Band of Brothers, of course, is admirably tight and essentially perfectly paced. Masters of the Air is a good enough follow-up to its companion shows, but if one had to guess (again, it hasn’t been out for long), it doesn’t seem like it’ll have quite the same staying power those other miniseries had.

2 'The Pacific' (2010)

Creator: Bruce C. McKenna

It was fitting to follow Band of Brothers with The Pacific, changing up the scenery and theater of war directly by showcasing the experience of U.S. forces fighting in places like Guadalcanal and territories in Japan. Like Band of Brothers, it’s exceptionally well-made and cinematic, even by the high standards of an HBO miniseries, and has production values on par with movies about the Pacific Theater (notably the Clint Eastwood-directed duology of Flags of Our Fathers and Letters from Iwo Jima). Contrasting to the chilliness and oftentimes gray look of Band of Brothers, The Pacific is comparatively sunnier and technically more colorful, but that look contrasts heavily with the grimness of the miniseries overall. The Pacific Theater was infamous for being a particularly brutal and deadly area of World War II, and The Pacific pulls few punches in showing the realities and savageries of the conflict.

There’s also a personal angle to The Pacific, given the series was based on two non-fiction books by people who are also depicted in the series. One was PFC. Robert Leckie’s Helmet for My Pillow, and the other was With the Old Breed: At Peleliu and Okinawa, written by Cpl. Eugene Sledge (in the show, James Badge Dale played Leckie, and Joseph Mazzello played Sledge). Perhaps that adds to the grit and psychological impact of the whole miniseries, alongside its brazen commitment to showing acts of graphic wartime combat. Though Band of Brothers had its fair share of harrowing moments, there was a little more by way of traditional heroism in that miniseries, whereas things feel a bit more morally complex in The Pacific. Part of the show intends to capture, in stark detail, the madness of war on a personal level and, to that end, there’s an argument to be made that The Pacific has an even stronger anti-war message than either of its companion miniseries.

1 'Band of Brothers' (2001)

Creators: Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg