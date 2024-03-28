Editor's Note: The below contains spoilers for Netflix's 'Bandidos'.

The Big Picture Bandidos on Netflix follows a group of treasure hunters facing romance, betrayal, and ambition in their pursuit of legendary treasure.

Miguel Morales recruits a team to find the Aj Took treasure, facing off against a dangerous mobster and unexpected allies.

Despite challenges, Miguel and his friends ultimately find the treasure, but a final twist sets up Season 2 with new secrets and betrayals.

Netflix’s Bandidos presents a familiar action-adventure story about a crew of treasure hunters looking for a great treasure against all odds. From creator Pablo Tébar (Diablero), Bandidos presents an interesting set of characters exploring real-life archaeological sites in their pursuit of a legendary treasure. Obviously, any treasure hunt television series would be boring without conflicts originating from passionate romance, unexpected betrayal, and unbridled ambition — all inherent to the story of this Mexican crime series. In the interest of building up suspense and thrill, the series naturally resorts to answering many of the most important questions toward the end of its seven-episode run.

What Happens in Netflix's 'Bandido'?

Bandidos follows a group of bandits led by Miguel Morales (Alfonso Dosal), the son of the famous archaeologist Juan Morales (Bruno Bichir). Upon coming across a map that leads to the famous treasure of Aj Took, which also contains the ancient Kaan Balam artifact, Miguel puts together a team consisting of his Uncle Wilson, his former girlfriend and professional scammer Lilí (Ester Expósito), the hacker Lucas (Juan Pablo Fuentes), and the diver Citlali (Andrea Chaparro). With time, the mercenary Octavio (Nicolás Furtado) and the police officer Inés (Mabel Cadena) also join Miguel’s group as they set out to find the treasure that was hidden by the Spanish Conquistador Francisco de Montejo. However, apart from the difficulty of finding a secret treasure, Miguel and his group of bandits face resistance from a mobster who shares a history with Miguel and his father. Although his real name is not revealed, he is reminiscent of Two-Face from the Batman comics, considering half his face is burnt. It turns out that the mobster has been working for Ariel Tavitiun (Andres Baida), a famous archaeologist and Juan’s adopted son.

After being left with only one of the three keys created by Francisco and his accomplices and saving Juan from the captivity of Ariel, Miguel and his friends head to the location of the pyramid where the treasure is expected to have been hidden by Francisco. However, when their pilot sabotages their mission and jumps off the plane en route to the pyramid, the group realizes that they have a traitor among them. Although the group manages to set aside their differences and survives a near-death experience, they end up reaching the pyramid only to discover that the burnt-faced mobster has reached the site before them. It is also revealed that Lilí has joined hands with Ariel, and she was responsible for slowing down Miguel.

How Is the Mobster Connected to Miguel?

The burnt-face mobster leaves Miguel and others trapped in a cave in the pyramid, while Lilí returns to Ariel with an apology letter written by Francisco to her lover. Thankfully, Octavio, who had stayed behind to try and safely land the plane, comes to the rescue of the bandits and everyone is saved in time. On the other hand, Lilí and Ariel work out that Francisco’s treasure was actually lost in the sea as one of his ships didn’t reach its destination. But before Ariel can make a move toward the treasure, it is revealed that Lilí was only pretending to seek Ariel’s help, and her alliance with Miguel is not broken yet. Unfortunately, having decided to part ways with his employer, Ariel, the mobster arrives at Ariel’s museum, and in the chaos that follows, Wilson is stabbed by the mobster in Wilson's attempt to save Miguel.

During the confrontation with Miguel at the museum, the mobster finally reveals his past association with Miguel and his father. It turns out that the mobster ended up burning his face during an accident resulting from Miguel’s actions as a child during an archaeological expedition. At the end of Episode 6 “The Traitor,” the mobster leaves everyone, including Ariel, waiting for their death. But with the help of Octavio and Inés, who were keeping watch from the security room, the group is saved from a fateful death.

Do Miguel and His Friends Find the Treasure?

Against Miguel’s decision to go to a hospital, Wilson persuades Miguel to try reaching the treasure before it’s too late. To convince Miguel, Wilson reveals to his nephew that he is suffering from cancer and doesn’t want to live his last days in a hospital. With the entire group by his side, Miguel sets out to find the treasure lying somewhere in the ocean between Yucatán and Cuba. Naturally, Wilson doesn’t make it to the end of the journey, and his body is laid to rest in the ocean while the remaining bandits continue to their destination.

Trying to find the exact location of the lost treasure, Miguel discovers that the previously deemed useless dots on the map came together to form a constellation that would help Lucas find the exact coordinates. By morning, the group reaches a remote island where Citlali, Miguel, and Lucas dive into the ocean to find the treasure. After finding the safe and bringing it to shore, one final challenge remains in front of Miguel. He needs to find a way to open the safe, but he only has one key in his possession. However, Miguel surmises that Francisco, an avid gambler, pretended to create three keys when only his key was enough to open the safe. Miguel’s conclusion turns out to be correct, and the group opens the safe to find the famous Aj Took treasure lying within it. On opening the box, they also find the golden jaguar statue of Kaan Balam.

Before Miguel and his friends can revel in the joy of finding a long-lost treasure, Burnt Face comes to spoil the party once more. Thanks to Ariel, who arrives at the right time, Lilí finds an opportunity to stab the mobster in an act of vengeance for killing Wilson. Toward the end of Bandidos, the mobster dies after succumbing to stab and bullet wounds. In the end, Ariel cuts a deal with Miguel, suggesting that Ariel will keep the golden jaguar while the others take the treasure.

Does 'Bandidos' Season 1 Set Up a Season 2?

A final twist awaits the audience in the form of another betrayal from Lilí as she attempts to escape with the Kaan Balam artifact. On coming face-to-face with an unexpected situation, Miguel shoots Lilí in the stomach, and she sinks to the depths of the ocean. At the end of the treasure hunt, Miguel, Octavio, Inés, Citlali, and Lucas divide the money acquired from selling the treasure among themselves. Lilí’s share is divided equally among everyone, and Wilson’s share is transferred to Miguel as per Wilson’s dying wish. Although not the ideal one, the bandits do find a happy ending to their story. Miguel tries to convince his father that he is the one who found the treasure, but as always, Juan credits Ariel with the discovery. Octavio helps Inés reunite with her son, and Citlali brings her family to her new mansion. Citlali and Lucas also pursue their romance after their planned hibernation post-treasure hunt.

Bandidos sets up Season 2 toward the end of Season 1 by revealing a few hidden cards. In a shocking twist, it is revealed that Lilí did not die after being shot by Miguel. It turns out that Miguel and Lilí planned to fake her death to deceive the dangerous people whom she had been shown to be running away from throughout the season. A decoy, unidentifiable dead boy was left behind to make everyone believe that Lilí was actually dead. In fact, Miguel keeps the truth a secret even from the others in his treasure-hunting group. With everything behind them, the adventurers, Miguel and Lilí, head toward their next destination — the secret treasure of the Tear of Fire — which Miguel confirms to be the largest treasure no one has ever seen.

