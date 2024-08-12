The Big Picture Mel Gibson's crime drama Bandit impresses with a strong performance and engaging narrative, landing a solid 71% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Directed by Allan Ungar, Bandit offers a mix of suspenseful heist sequences and character-driven moments, resonating with both critics and audiences.

While Bandit may not bring anything groundbreaking to the crime genre, it still delivers a compelling story and solid execution worth watching.

Mel Gibson has been no stranger to controversy, but his crime drama, Bandit, is proving that his star power is far from fading. With a respectable 71% score on Rotten Tomatoes, Bandit has soared into the #8 spot on Paramount+’s Top 10 list, demonstrating that audiences still have an appetite for gritty, character-driven narratives—and that Gibson can still draw a crowd. Bandit is based on the true story of Gilbert Galvan Jr., one of Canada’s most notorious bank robbers, who became infamous in the 1980s for pulling off over 50 heists while on the run from U.S. authorities. Gibson stars as Tommy Kay, a hardened career criminal who becomes Galvan’s mentor and partner-in-crime. The film also stars Josh Duhamel as Galvan, whose charm and cunning earned him the nickname "The Flying Bandit" due to his frequent use of small planes to evade capture.

Directed by Allan Ungar, Bandit combines elements of a heist thriller with character study, offering a closer look at the psychology of its criminal protagonists. The film's pacing is tight, the tension is palpable, and the performances are grounded, providing a compelling blend of action and drama that has resonated with both critics and audiences alike. Ungar spoke to Collider's Steve Weintraub about the project upon its release, revealing it was shot in a brisk three-week period.

The streaming success highlights how the film, while perhaps flying under the radar during its theatrical release, has managed to find a broader audience in the digital space. It's also indicative of a broader trend where audiences are increasingly turning to streaming services to discover films they might have missed in theaters.

Is 'Bandit' Any Good?

With a 71% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Bandit has received a mix of praise and criticism. Reviewers have highlighted the film’s strong performances, particularly from Gibson and Duhamel, who bring depth and nuance to their roles. Critics have also noted the film’s effective balance between suspenseful heist sequences and quieter, character-driven moments that explore the motivations and backstories of its leads.

However, some reviewers have pointed out that Bandit doesn’t break much new ground in the crime genre, adhering to familiar tropes and narrative beats that will feel recognizable to fans of heist films. Despite this, the movie’s execution has been strong enough to earn it a solid score, making it a worthwhile watch for anyone interested in crime dramas or biographical thrillers.

