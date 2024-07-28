The Big Picture Bandits offers a twisty, chaotic crime comedy that sees a heist team turn into a love triangle.

The film subverts expectations by casting actors against type and revitalizing their personas.

Bandits is a unique heist film as it blends romance and comedy elements.

Barry Levinson may not be a household name in the same vein as Steven Spielberg or Martin Scorsese, but he’s responsible for several well-regarded classics that explore a complex version of the human condition. Levinson’s films range wildly in terms of their intent; Rain Man was a heartwarming relationship dramedy that won the Academy Award for Best Picture, Good Morning, Vietnam was a satire of the war movie genre, Diner is a coming-of-age classic, and Wag the Dog offers disturbing parallels to today’s American politics. While he has spent the last decade of his career largely making television movies and miniseries for streaming services, Levinson delivered one of his last crowd-pleasing hits with the underrated 2001 heist film Bandits.

Bandits didn’t necessarily have the benefit of existing within a popular genre, as prior to the breakout success of Ocean’s Eleven later the same year, heist movies were often associated with the older slapstick comedies of Hollywood’s Golden Age. What Bandits did have to its advantage was star power; Bruce Willis as in the midst of reinventing himself in the aftermath of his run of action movies in the 1990s, Cate Blanchett was looking for a return to populist projects after earning critical acclaim for her role in Elizabeth, and Billy Bob Thorton was out to prove once and for all that he was the greatest “character actor” of his generation. Bandits is a twisty, chaotic, and surprisingly emotional crime comedy that succeeds thanks to the sheer charisma of its stars.

What Is ‘Bandits’ About?

Bandits follows two ex-cons who break out of prison, only to stage an elaborate heist as part of a serial robbing spree. Joe Blake (Willis) and Terry Collins (Thorton) are often at each other's throats, but they undeniably work very well together whenever they are given the time to plan out a heist. Unfortunately for the duo, the parameters of their escape grow more complicated when Kate Wheeler (Blanchett) becomes part of their mission. While taking hostages is usually a last resort for Joe and Terry, they’re shocked to find that Kate doesn’t appear to be bothered in the slightest about her abduction; having just left her husband due to years of being ignored, Kate is looking for a new purpose in life. Bandits explores how the trio becomes a surprisingly successful heist team turned love triangle, as Kate begins to find herself attracted to both Joe and Terry.

Bandits is unlike most other heist capers as it doesn’t adhere to traditional narrative conventions. While the screenplay by Harley Peyton is entirely original, Levinson includes documentary-like footage dissecting Joe and Terry's crimes, giving the film a greater sense of realism. It’s through this examination of how the public perceives the bank robbers that Levinson is strable to add a deeper sense of social commentary; while it seems exciting to see a group of thieves constantly outsmarting the authorities as they flee from persecution, each of the characters have deeper struggles that they are only able to reveal in private moments.

‘Bandits’ Casts Its Actors Against Type

Bandits is best when it subverts expectations when it comes to its stars' personas, showing once again why Levinson is a favorite director among actors. No one would doubt that Willis could play a menacing bank robber in the aftermath of the success of the Die Hard franchise, but Bandits allowed him to revitalize the snarky, charismatic side of his persona that had helped to establish his career with Moonlighting. Joe is a character who coasts on his charisma alone, even when he has no idea what he is doing. Although the film’s more action-packed scenes show Willis at his coolest, the quieter scenes with Kate reveal a sensitive side that he is only rarely able to expose.

The unexpected nature of Blanchett’s casting perfectly fit the themes of the film, as Kate herself is a character who is placing herself in unforeseen circumstances. Kate knows nothing about the criminal world, but she wants so strongly to have a break from her shallow existence that she is willing to take extravagant risks to her own health and sanity. While Blanchett digs into Kate’s insecurities in a manner that only an actress of her caliber would be capable of, she also shows some instances of irreverent comedy. A moment in which a heartbroken Kate screams the lyrics to “Total Eclipse Of The Heart” as she speeds down the road is one of the film’s funniest moments.

Thornton had been typecast as a quirky, self-effacing criminal characters in the aftermath of his acclaimed work in Sling Blade and A Simple Plan, and Bandits fit him into a largely similar role. However, Bandits isn’t entirely derivative because, for once, it gives Thorton the opportunity to play a romantic lead. At first, it seemed improbable that Thorton's Terry could impede on the relationship between Willis' Joe and Blanchett's Kate, but the film makes the convincing case that all three members are equally important within the love triangle. The subtle hints at an affection between Joe and Terry that goes beyond friendship mark a relatively respectful hint at LGBTQ representation in an era where Hollywood was not exactly known for being tolerant.

Why Aren’t There Movies Like ‘Bandits’ Anymore?

Close

While it received relatively mixed reviews at the time of its release, Bandits is the type of film that Hollywood simply doesn’t make anymore. Modern heist films either need to be related to a popular piece of intellectual property like Ant-Man, Fast Five, or Now You See Me, or they turn into streaming shows like Kaleidoscope or Lupin. Bandits may share some hallmarks with earlier films within the genre, but the application of romantic comedy elements makes it feel completely unique. The 2001 audience that dismissed Bandits as a piece of escapist entertainment simply didn’t know how good they had it.

Bandits is currently streaming on Max in the United States.

