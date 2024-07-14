No other multi-talented celebrity has reached the heights of incredible creativity quite like Donald Glover. The comedian turned writer, singer, actor, producer, and director is internationally known for his work in film, television, and music as Childish Gambino. However, this year will see the ultimate culmination of his diverse talents with the new hybrid project Bando Stone & The New World. This will mark Glover's feature film directorial debut following his stints as a director on his TV series, Atlanta and Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Notably, the accompanying soundtrack album will be his final album under his stage name of Childish Gambino, following the recent release of "Atavista", the reissued version of "3.15.20".

To prepare for the upcoming end of an era, read the following guide below on what we know so far about Bando Stone & The New World.

Image via RCA

Currently, no official release date has been confirmed for the US or internationally. The film will likely be released in the upcoming months or even in a few weeks, given the soundtrack album's release date will be on July 19. The movie's release could also possibly coincide with The New World Tour that begins in August and will carry through to next year.

6 Where Can You Watch 'Bando Stone & The New World'?

Image via RCA

The film will receive exclusive screenings in IMAX as it was teased at the end of the trailer. Details are yet to be released about whether it will also be available in theaters and how long it will remain in cinemas. Regarding its streaming status, nothing has been confirmed yet about when it'll be available to watch online. However, it'll likely be streaming on Prime Video due to Glover's partnership with Amazon Studios. His latest projects are available to stream on the platform, including his 2019 Coachella short film Guava Island, and the recent TV series Swarm, and Mr. and Mrs Smith.

5 Watch the Trailer for 'Bando Stone & The New World'

The first trailer was released online on July 1. However, it was also attached to IMAX screenings of A Quiet Place: Day One earlier on June 27, which Glover himself also attended. This led to the first single release of "Lithonia" from the movie soundtrack on July 2, which was used on shorter versions of the trailer on social media. The footage shows Glover as the titular character, Bando Stone, who teams up with a woman and her son in the face of apocalyptic danger on an island. The trailer asks the poignant question of "Who are you at the end of the world?".

4 What Is 'Bando Stone & The New World' About?

Image via RCA

Based on the trailer, Glover stars as Bando Stone, a singer who lives on a remote island. He seems to live in isolation until he tries to visit the nearest town and realizes it is deserted. He encounters a woman and a young boy who inform him of dangerous animals and an apocalyptic threat that attacks at night. Despite his simple skills as a singer, Bando insists on tagging along with the duo to try and survive against the ominous danger that presents itself as a neon-lit laser grid.

3 Who Stars in 'Bando Stone & The New World'?

Image via RCA

The cast list appears to be limited to the three main characters shown in the trailer. Donald Glover plays Bando Stone, while Jessica Allain plays the woman who currently has no official name. Allain is a model turned-actress from England who starred in the 2018 slasher film Thriller and the Daniel Caeser music video for "Let Me Go". She recently starred in the John Wick spin-off limited series, The Continental. Lastly, the young boy is credited with being played by Legend. Though there hasn't been direct confirmation yet, people suspect that this is none other than Glover's oldest son, who will make his acting debut in the film.

2 Who Is Making 'Bando Stone & The New World'?

Image via RCA

Glover leads the project as the star and director of Bando Stone & The New World. He returns with many of his frequent collaborators from Atlanta, Guava Island, and his production company Gilga, such as Hiro Murai, Fam Udeorji, Chad Taylor, and Ibra Ake who all serve as executive producers for the film. Javier Alejandro from Noir Productions is also an executive producer and a producer along with Roisín Audrey Moloney for the movie. The two are known for producing music videos for singers like Dua Lipa and The Weeknd. The Pretend production company worked on the VFX for the film, while RCA Records will be responsible for the release of the soundtrack album.

Jo Willems (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) is the director of photography. Luke Lynch (The Eric Andre Show) is the editor after working on Glover's previous music videos. David Fleming (Damsel) and Damien Van Der Cruyssen (Priscilla) are the film's composer and colorist respectively, after both of them worked on Mr. and Mrs Smith. Evi Wilder makes their screenwriting debut as the writer for the film.

1 Where Did 'Bando Stone & The New World' Film?

Image via RCA

Based on the promotional Instagram post for the movie from the producer, Roisín Audrey Moloney, the filming location was in Hawaii to capture the island setting. Looking further into the Instagram stories of the producer, filming seemed to take place in May earlier this year.

What's Next for Donald Glover After 'Bando Stone & The New World'?

As mentioned, Glover will be going on a world tour with concerts beginning in the US in August and working his way around the globe through Europe and ending in Australia in February 2025. The fitting title of "The New World Tour" is a tie-in event promoting the final album and film. It will also likely serve as Glover's final bow and performance as Childish Gambino.

Despite his upcoming retirement from music, Glover will still be busy with many projects coming up, including the much-anticipated Community movie. It came as a joyful surprise for loyal fans of the comedy series when Glover was quickly confirmed to be coming back as his most popular and beloved character, Troy Barnes. Yet, the film has faced many delays since its first announcement back in September 2022. Many speculations on the reasons for the delay revolved around the likely busy schedule of Glover. However, his Community costar, Joel McHale, put those speculations to rest in a recent interview where he said it was his own schedule getting in the way of filming while Glover was available. It comes as good news though that the movie will likely shoot next year.

Glover will also be working on a new Star Wars project centered on Lando Calrissian where he will reprise the younger version of the character from the 2018 film, Solo: A Star Wars Story. He will write the screenplay with his brother, Stephen Glover. It was initially announced as a Disney+ TV series but was changed to a feature film last year. It currently remains in development while he also returns to his voice role as Simba in the upcoming prequel film Mufasa: The Lion King.