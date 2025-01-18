Biopics have become increasingly popular in Hollywood over the last decade or so. Where better to look for an intriguing story than celebrities' lives? Or better yet, artists and musicians who've recorded some of the most famous music ever? Just look at the success of films like Bohemian Rhapsody, Straight Outta Compton, and, more recently, A Complete Unknown and Better Man. Fans know about the tunes and perhaps a little about their careers and personal lives. However, watching a biopic about someone's favorite artist would open the door for them to understand and learn more. Musical biopics also introduce artists to a whole new audience, even a younger one, and give those artists a resurgence in popularity.

If the portrayals are decent enough, with the actors diving deep into their characters, a biopic can transform how we perceive our favorite artists. Sometimes, an artist's story is so intriguing or inspiring that the actors don't have to do much; everything is there for them already. Either way, some artists and groups have waited long enough to be celebrated in a biopic.

10 Oasis

The drama between the Gallagher brothers is ready for cinema.

Oasis is an English rock band that formed in 1991. The group initially consisted of Liam Gallagher on lead vocals, Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs on guitar, Paul "Guigsy" McGuigan on bass guitar, and Tony McCarroll on the drums. A few months later, Liam eventually asked his older brother, Noel Gallagher, to join as the fifth member. He became the lead guitarist, de facto leader, and chief songwriter of the band's first four albums, which made them one of the most successful Britpop bands. The group abruptly split up in 2009 when tension between the Gallagher brothers blew up once and for all.

It would be interesting to see a movie depicting their years of turmoil and complicated split, especially since each Gallagher brother has detailed different accounts of their final months.

Oasis is definitely due for a biopic because their music continues to sell, and their story intrigues fans. As of 2024, the band has sold over 75 million records worldwide, and the Gallagher brothers' feud has consistently made news. It would be interesting to see a movie depicting their years of turmoil and complicated split, especially since each Gallagher brother has detailed different accounts of their final months. An Oasis biopic would also be interesting because the band has reunited and plans to tour in 2025.

9 Stevie Wonder

Is there a superstition for making a movie about this influential musican?

Stevie Wonder is a musical prodigy who showed exemplary musical skills at eight and made his recording debut at 11. In the 1960s, he became known for songs like "Fingertips, Pt. 2," "I Was Made to Love Her," and "My Cherie Amour." The following decade propelled him to superstardom as he had tons of No. 1 songs on the pop and R&B charts, including "Superstition," "You Are the Sunshine of My Life," and "Higher Ground." He's continued to churn out hits ever since. Wonder has released 23 studio albums, three soundtrack albums, four live albums, 11 compilations, and 91 singles.

Giving Wonder a biopic might educate those who aren't so familiar with his remarkable life and career.

There's no doubt that Stevie Wonder has been a music legend and inspiration for decades. However, giving him a biopic might educate those who aren't so familiar with Wonder's remarkable life and career. They'd get to see his early days as a Motown hitmaker and how he came up with his famous tunes. A biopic would also bring about a deeply deserved resurgence in his music.

8 Fleetwood Mac

The drama of this band's tumultuous run writes itself.

Fleetwood Mac has had one of the most complicated histories in music. The British group started as a blues band but evolved into an Anglo-American rock band. The original members were Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Peter Green, and Jeremy Spencer. However, the most recognizable lineup, the Buckingham-Nicks lineup, included Fleetwood, McVie, his former wife, Christine McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Lindsey Buckingham. This lineup catapulted the group to fame with the albums, Fleetwood Mac and Rumours. However, the band has split up just as much as they've reunited over the years.

The drama surrounding the making of Rumours alone would be an excellent movie, as Fleetwood Mac's two high-profile relationships were failing.

Fleetwood Mac fans know of the band's often volatile relationship, which worsened even as they recorded their hits. Still, it would be interesting to see this depicted in a movie. Scriptwriters wouldn't even need to dramatize anything about the group's story—it's all there. The drama surrounding the making of Rumours alone would be an excellent movie, as Fleetwood Mac's two high-profile relationships were failing. If you're concerned that a biopic about this band wouldn't work, just look at Daisy Jones & The Six.

7 George Michael

Michael's impact on 'Last Christmas' isn't enough.

George Michael was a British singer and songwriter who first rose to fame with his and Andrew Ridgeley's pop group, Wham!. The pair quickly became teen idols with hits like “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" and "Young Guns (Go for It!)" and their popularity skyrocketed thanks to MTV. In 1985, at age 21, he became the youngest person to receive the prestigious Ivor Novello Award for Songwriting, the first of five he'd be honored with. Wham! announced their breakup the following year, and Michael embarked on an even more successful solo career. In 1987, he released Faith, and four of its singles went to No. 1: “Faith,” “Father Figure,” “One More Try,” and “Monkey.”

It would also be intriguing to see how Michael dealt with his fame, career, and personal life behind the scenes.

George Michael had an incredibly successful career that would be interesting to see depicted on the big screen. However, it would also be intriguing to see how Michael dealt with his fame, career, and personal life behind the scenes, certainly once he announced he was gay after his 1998 arrest for disorderly conduct. Michael's story is tragic, especially due to his untimely death in 2016, but it's also an inspiring one.

6 Janis Joplin

This biopic keeps getting shelved and Joplin deserves better.

Janis Joplin's music career started to gain momentum when she joined the band Big Brother and the Holding Company in 1966. Their 1968 album, Cheap Thrills, became a hit, but she left the band soon after because she did not get along with the group. In 1969, she released her first solo album, I Got Dem Ol' Kozmic Blues Again Mama!, but it was met with mixed reviews. It wasn't until her second record, 1971's Pearl, released after her death, that she earned some success. Janis died of an accidental overdose on October 4, 1970, at age 27, thus earning her a place in the 27 Club, an informal list of artists who died of various causes at the same age of 27.

Some people might not be as aware of Joplin's full story, so a biopic would be perfect for setting her legacy in place while also explaining her tragic death.

Although Janis Joplin's music career was short, her legacy has lasted decades. Music lovers will always recognize "Piece of My Heart" and Pearl's tunes. Some people might not be as aware of Joplin's full story, so a biopic would be perfect for setting her legacy in place while also explaining her tragic death. Like Amy Winehouse and Kurt Cobain (other members of the 27 Club), she was an immense talent who was gone too soon.

5 Karen Carpenter

We've only just begun to scratch the surface of her story.

Karen Carpenter rose to fame with her brother Richard after they formed the duo The Carpenters. Although she trained as a drummer, Karen shocked her musical peers with her distinctive three-octave contralto range, and the duo was signed to A&M Records in 1969. Throughout the 1970s, they achieved enormous commercial and critical success. When The Carpenters weren't touring or recording, Karen worked on her solo material. Despite A&M shelving it in 1980, most of the tunes were later released on her 1996 self-titled album. In 1975, Karen started exhibiting symptoms of anorexia nervosa due to the severe pressures of fame. She died at the age of 32 in 1983 from complications of the disease.

Carpenter's story should also be told in a biopic because it would detail the complications that come with being a touring artist, both mentally and physically.

Karen Carpenter's life was successful, but her story is also tragic. Still, her life should be celebrated as she was one of the most talented artists in pop music history. Carpenter's story should also be told in a biopic because it would detail the complications that come with being a touring artist, both mentally and physically. Carpenter wanted a family and children, but touring and recording made that almost impossible. To make her personal life even more of a struggle, no one really understood anorexia in the 1970s either. However, her death brought more awareness to it.

4 Nirvana

Smells like a recipe for box office success.

Nirvana was one of the most critically and commercially successful grunge bands ever. Guitarist Kurt Cobain and bassist Krist Novoselic formed the band in 1987, and drummer Dave Grohl joined in 1990. They were only a band for a couple of years but popularized alternative rock with their classic albums Bleach, Nevermind, and In Utero. Sadly, Nirvana didn't survive Cobain's suicide in April 1994. However, their legacy and cultural impact have endured, and their music has continued to sell three decades after their breakup.

How Nirvana dealt with their superstardom yet kept their identities intact is something to be explored in a biopic.

Nirvana struggled with fame and all its associated pressures. They wanted to remain a small indie rock band, not a global success with tunes climbing the charts. How Nirvana dealt with their superstardom yet kept their identities intact is something to be explored in a biopic. Many people know Cobain's story, but some might not know Nirvana's.

3 Frank Sinatra

Surprisingly, the "Chairman of the Board" doesn't have a biopic.

Frank Sinatra was a singer and actor often referred to as the greatest American singer of 20th-century popular music, according to Britannica. He first started singing publicly in 1935 and four years later began recording with trumpeter Harry James and later Tommy Dorsey. "Ol' Blue Eyes," as he was nicknamed, succeeded as a solo artist after signing with Columbia Records in 1943. In 1946, Sinatra released his debut album, The Voice of Frank Sinatra, and signed with Capitol Records, where he recorded several albums with arrangements by Nelson Riddle. In the 1950s, Sinatra juggled his successful music career while becoming one of Hollywood's most sought-after actors. He died in 1998, aged 82.

Everyone knows his name, but most people would struggle to remember Sinatra's whole story.

Frank Sinatra is synonymous with 1940s and 1950s culture. Most people have listened to "New York, New York" every New Year's Eve or seen a picture of the Rat Pack hanging up somewhere. He's just as important in American pop culture as Elvis and Marilyn Monroe and has always been a part of the country's identity. So, he's long overdue for a biopic. Everyone knows his name, but most people would struggle to remember Sinatra's whole story. Plus, giving Sinatra a biopic would introduce him to a whole new audience, especially a younger one.

2 The Rolling Stones

We can't get no satisfaction until this legendary band gets its due.

The Rolling Stones are an English rock band formed in 1962. Their first line-up consisted of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Brian Jones, Bill Wyman, and Charlie Watts. Throughout the 1960s, they were described as having an edgier sound than The Beatles and stuck to their blues roots. Still, they experimented with psychedelic rock and had a songwriting duo of their own, with Jagger and Richards taking on most of their song's lyrics. Nothing has derailed The Rolling Stones since their inception, not even the death of Jones in 1969, the exit of his replacement, Mick Taylor, or Jagger and Keith's arrest at Redlands. After six decades together, with countless classic tunes under their belts, the group continues to record and tour the world.

The Rolling Stones epitomized the lifestyle of sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll.

The Rolling Stones wouldn't exactly need five separate biopics like The Beatles will soon get, but The Rolling Stones would need a pretty hefty one considering everything they've endured as a band over six decades. The Rolling Stones epitomized the lifestyle of sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll. So, a Rolling Stones biopic would be interesting, to say the least, and would have to touch on many memorable moments for fans to get the full scope of their story.

1 Led Zeppelin

Hey, what can we do for Led Zeppelin to finally have a biopic?

Led Zeppelin was an English rock band formed in 1968 that helped pioneer hard rock. The band comprised singer Robert Plant, guitarist Jimmy Page, bassist and keyboardist John Paul Jones, and drummer John Bonham. From the start, Led Zeppelin stunned rock lovers with their heavy sound that still honored their blues and folk roots. Their untitled fourth album, commonly known as Led Zeppelin IV (1971), is one of the best-selling albums in history and includes their most famous songs, "Black Dog," "Rock and Roll," and "Stairway to Heaven." When Page and Plant weren't churning out hits, the band embarked on world tours. Sadly, after Bonham died in 1980, the group disbanded.

Although they weren't together for as long as The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin had some interesting times in and out of the recording studio that would make for a perfect biopic.

Led Zeppelin is one of the most influential rock bands of all time. Although they weren't together for as long as The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin had some interesting times in and out of the recording studio that would make for a perfect biopic. Within a decade, the band gave fans eight studio albums, each with its own hits. When they weren't recording, they let loose and indulged in the debauchery of the rock 'n' roll lifestyle on tour. After that, they knew how to reel things in and escape to a country cottage to hone their music. These contrasting sides of the band contributed to their greatness.

